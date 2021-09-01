OSU announces game times for November's Hall of Fame Showcase

STILLWATER — Oklahoma State men’s basketball announced game times for two early season, non-conference road matchups Wednesday.
Following a five-game homestand to open the season, the Cowboys are set to head east for the Hall of Fame Showcase in Uncasville, Ct., where OSU will take on UMass-Lowell at 4 p.m. CT on Tuesday Nov. 16 followed by a meeting with NC State at 7 p.m. Wednesday Nov. 17. The inaugural edition of the two-day event will be played at Mohegan Sun Arena.
The Nov. 16 game is OSU’s first-ever against UMass-Lowell, which finished sixth in the America East Conference last fall.
The Cowboys are 2-0 in a pair of all-time meetings with NC State. Most recently, OSU topped the Wolfpack in the finals of the 2021 Puerto Rico Tip-Off. The lone other contest between the programs came in 1991, when the Cowboys bounced NC State from the second round of the NCAA Tournament with a 73-64 win in College Park, Md.
Eli Lederman
OSU Sports Writer
I cover Oklahoma State athletics for the Tulsa World. I have previously worked for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, Emporia Gazette in Kansas and the Columbia Missourian. I graduated from the University of Missouri in 2020 and am a native of Mamaroneck, NY.
