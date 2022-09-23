OSU announces Big 12 basketball schedule

Oklahoma State's basketball schedule was finalized Friday with the announcement of the Big 12 slate, which includes three Big Monday games.

The Cowboys' first appearance in the marquee contest will be Jan. 2, when it hosts West Virginia. The remaining two appearances are Feb. 20 at West Virginia and Feb. 27 when Baylor comes to Gallagher-Iba Arena.

OSU will open Big 12 play Dec. 31 at Kansas. The series is scheduled to conclude Feb. 14 when the Jayhawks travel to Stillwater.

Texas plays at OSU on Jan. 7, and the Cowboys play at Kansas State on Jan. 10 and at Baylor on Jan. 14.

Bedlam games are scheduled for Jan. 18 in Stillwater and Feb. 1 in Norman.

Iowa State's trip to Stillwater is Jan. 21 before OSU travels to Ames on Feb. 11.

The schedule includes home games against TCU on Feb. 4 and Texas Tech on Feb. 8, and conference play wraps up March 4 in Lubbock.

OSU basketball schedule

Nov. 3: Ouachita Baptist (exhibition)

Nov. 7: UT-Arlington

Nov. 10: Southern Illinois

Nov. 13: at Oakland

Nov. 18: vs. UCF (Bahamas)

Nov. 20: vs. DePaul or Santa Clara (Bahamas)

Nov. 25: Tulsa

Nov. 27: Prairie View A&M

Dec. 1: at UConn

Dec. 6: Sam Houston

Dec. 11: vs. Virginia Tech (Brooklyn)

Dec. 17: at Wichita State

Dec. 20: Texas A&M Corpus Christi

Dec. 31: at Kansas, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Jan. 2: West Virginia, 6 p.m. (EPSNU)

Jan. 7: Texas, 11 a.m. (ESPNU)

Jan. 10: at Kansas State, 6 p.m. (ESPNU)

Jan. 14: at Baylor, 5 p.m. (ESPN/2)

Jan. 18: Oklahoma, 8 p.m. (ESPNU)

Jan. 21: Iowa State, 1 p.m. (ESPN+)

Jan. 24: at Texas, 8 p.m. (LHN)

Jan. 28: Ole Miss

Feb. 1: at Oklahoma, 8 p.m. (ESPN2/U)

Feb. 4: TCU, 1 p.m. (ESPN+)

Feb. 8: Texas Tech, 7 p.m. (ESPN+)

Feb. 11: at Iowa State, 5 p.m. (ESPN2/U)

Feb. 14: Kansas, 8 p.m. (ESPN/2)

Feb. 18: at TCU, 1 p.m. (ESPN+)

Feb. 20: at West Virginia, 6 p.m. (ESPN2)

Feb. 25: Kansas State, 1 p.m. (ESPNU)

Feb. 27: Baylor, 8 p.m. (ESPN/2)

March 4: at Texas Tech, 5 p.m. (ESPN2)