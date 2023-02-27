STILLWATER — On Monday, the Oklahoma State University athletic department unveiled plans for upgrades to its facilities, including a new softball stadium and additions to Gallagher-Iba Arena, with an estimated cost of $325 million.

In total, the plan features three new complexes on campus and several expansions of existing buildings.

“This is not new for OSU,” said Athletic Director Chad Weiberg. “This is a continuation — a continuation on the path we started on with a vision and unrivaled commitment of Boone Pickens.”

Weiberg said the school doesn’t have a specific timeline for when the projects will be completed, instead saying movement forward is dependent on gathering resources, including donations.

Those donations will also affect the order of priority in which projects are started and completed, Weiberg continued, saying the athletic department unveiled the master plan so that it didn’t determine what gets built first, instead allowing supporters to decide.

“It’s a years-in-the-making project,” he continued. “Even if we had all of the resources readily available now, you can see these projects would take a lot of time to design and plan for and build.”

Weiberg said the department has held conversations with donors but is not prepared to announce any commitments.

OSU plans not to take on additional debt through the projects. The current Boone Pickens Stadium renovations — a multiyear project to enhance its seating bowl — will cost $55 million and are a part of the new master plan but will be serviced by debt, according to Weiberg.

The “vast majority” of the rest of the projects will not be serviced by debt.

“What our philosophy starting with Coach (Mike) Holder is, when he became athletic director, is to keep our debt service very low,” Weiberg said. “We don’t have a Texas-size budget, so the way that we are going to be competitive is to be able to deploy as much of our budget to our programs and to basically keeping it as active as we possibly can.

“That is why we will take our time on this and we won’t move on any of this until the funds are there and the funds are available.”

So, what all’s in the master plan?

The department’s artistic renderings feature three new buildings, as well as several additions to existing stadiums.

Among them, a new softball stadium is to be built on the old site of Allie P. Reynolds Stadium, with an assortment of amenities for student-athletes. The new stadium is expected to feature traditional chairback seating, tailgating corrals and additional on-campus parking.

An indoor track and field building is proposed south of the current track and field program, bordering McElroy Road. The facility is expected to feature a 200-meter banked track, indoor field event space, fan seating and athletic training rooms, among other amenities for student-athletes.

Dave Smith, OSU’s track and field director, said a new indoor facility has been talked about for years, and OSU remains the only school in the Big 12 not to have an indoor track and field facility.

“It’s got my hopes up again that maybe I’ll see something like this before I retire,” he said. “I think a few years ago I told my wife, ‘I’ve been here 21 years. I may be here another 20. I don’t think I’m ever going to see an indoor track,’ so this gets me excited.”

The Human Performance Innovation Complex — which the university announced in December — is also factored into the new plan. The building, proposed to be adjacent to the Sherman E. Smith Training Center, will be funded by both the university and the athletic department and will serve as the operations home for OSU football.

“What they will be doing is all the cutting-edge things,” Weiberg said. “What are the next things in this human performance space as it relates to athletics that moves the needle?”

With the completion of the performance complex, the west end zone of Boone Pickens Stadium would be renovated, with a student-athlete success center that could house academic and mental health services.

Additionally, the plan proposes:

• A new wrestling training facility on the north side of Gallagher-Iba Arena that will include additional mat space and spectator seating. The Cowboys will still compete in GIA.

• Opposite the wrestling facility, an expansion on the south side that will house a new basketball facility, featuring two practice courts and other training spaces.

• Upgrades to Karsten Creek Golf Course, which opened in 1994. Course enhancement would include a renovated practice facility, new irrigation, drainage, fairways, cart paths and greens. Bunkers and tee boxes will be adjusted to increase the difficulty of play.

• Upgrades to Pedigo-Hull Equestrian Center, including an additional covered arena.

• A welcome plaza, similar to the one on the west side of Boone Pickens Stadium, is also planned on the east side of Gallagher-Iba.

The stabilization of the Big 12, which secured a new media rights deal and is adding four new schools this summer, helped OSU move forward with its master plan of facility upgrades, Weiberg said.

“The gap has widened between the Big 12 and the SEC and the Big 10, so it goes back to kind of what we said at the time, which was: All we can do is control the things that we can control,” Weiberg said.

Weiberg said the proposed master plan will affect all athletic programs at OSU — some more than others.

“I don’t want to look back and think, ‘I wish we had done these things,’” Weiberg said. “I’d rather look back and say, ‘Thank goodness we did these things.”