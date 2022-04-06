OSU among the Big 12 schools leaping into the future in player compensation

STILLWATER — On June 21, 2021, the United States Supreme Court delivered its unanimous ruling in favor of college athletes in the case of NCAA vs Alston.

Justice Neil Gorsuch, writing the majority opinion, cited established antitrust principles and sided with a ruling from a lower court. Most notably, the outcome opened the floodgates for name, imagine and likeness to sweep through college athletics.

But there were other ramifications, too.

The decision from the highest court in the land neutralized the NCAA’s ability to regulate the "educational-related benefits" athletic departments can offer its student athletes. Suddenly, new possibilities for schools across the country were opened.

Per the Supreme Court ruling, universities like Oklahoma State could provide student athletes with paid internships, for instance. They could extend smoother pathways to graduate and study-abroad programs. And they could offer increased access to academic resources such as tutoring and technological equipment.

And most crucially, the 9-0 Supreme Court decision affirmed a previous ruling from a federal judge allowing schools to pay their athletes a maximum of $5,980 per year in academic bonuses.

Beginning this fall, OSU will join a handful of athletic programs across the nation doing just that, providing its roughly 500 scholarship athletes with the legally allowed maximum through the newly created POSSE STAR Fund.

For OSU, the development is not only a step into the new world of compensation in amateur athletes in 2022. It's also a move aimed at keeping up and remaining competitive in an ever-changing landscape of college athletics.

“I think it certainly does change the game,” athletic director Chad Weiberg told the Tulsa World this week. “But that’s against the (national) backdrop. Everybody’s game has changed.”

The OSU athletes who return to campus in the fall — from quarterback Spencer Sanders to national champion runner Taylor Roe to Jaci Hoyt’s newest additions to the Cowgirls’ women’s basketball program — will represent the first collection of Cowboys and Cowgirls to reap the financial benefits.

Money to those athletes will come each semester; $2,990 in the fall, another $2,990 in the spring, likely across installments each term.

“It helps a lot," said OSU running back Dominic Richardson. "(But) you've got to be careful with how much you spend your money."

Weiberg termed the path to this point, all the way back to the Alston ruling, a "perfect storm". In the wake of last summer's Supreme Court ruling, the NCAA backed off on matters such as NIL and permissible benefits, largely leaving those decisions up to states and individual institutions.

As a result, NIL boomed in the summer of 2021. Alabama quarterback Bryce Young inked a high six-figure deal with Cash App. LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne crossed the $1 million mark with clothing brand Vuori. At OSU, Sanders was among the players to sign on with a local marketing agency; his offensive linemen secured a deal with a meat company.

But while NIL took off, educational-related benefits took longer to get off the ground with individual conferences left to decide whether to allow them among their member institutions. After the SEC gave the first green light in September 2021, the Big 12 followed less than one month later. Other major conferences including the Pac-12 have since followed suit.

On Wednesday, ESPN reported that only 21 schools across the country have launched plans to hand academic bonuses to their athletes. OSU is among five Big 12 rivals included in that group, alongside Oklahoma, Texas, Texas Tech and Iowa State.

At OSU, there's recognition that this move is a competitive one.

"If the SEC has decided that their schools can — and their schools start to do it — then if you’re not, then you’re just at a disadvantage in recruiting," Weiberg said.

“It’s not about getting ahead. It’s about staying level ... if we didn’t have the ability to do it, it would put us at a disadvantage.”

With the move, OSU is tied into to an approximately $2.5 million annual line item in its athletic budget. Weiberg has spoken since his appointment in July 2021 of untapped fundraising potential within a loyal OSU fanbase, and the school intends to raise money through gifts to the POSSE STAR Fund. Money from ticket sales and other revenue sources could also play a role.

But in selling the plan to the receptive group of coaches from OSU's 14 athletic programs, Weiberg warned that funds could come from other avenues.

"We either increase the revenues to pay for it or we’re going to be taking it from somewhere else, because we’ve committed to do it," he said.

Since last summer, OSU football coach Mike Gundy has lamented the lack of guidance on NIL across college athletics, conveying those feelings again as recently as Monday.

"There’s a speed limit sign that says 55, but nobody drives 55 and nobody gets a ticket," he said.

OSU's plan to compensate its athletes through the POSSE STAR Fund makes more sense to the 18th-year coach. Gundy sees this as something more sustainable.

“What we’re creating and calling a model of consistency here with NIL, that would allow us to do the things we feel are important to enhance the opportunities for student-athletes when they’re in school competing and getting an education," he said.

Offensive lineman Cole Birmingham was among the Cowboys to benefit from NIL last fall with his fellow lineman. He views this development as "beneficial", but said he hasn't given it much consideration.

"I don’t really focus on money too much," Birmingham said. "I’m just here to do school and play football. That’s really what I do."

Weiberg, however, since OSU announced its plans to compensate its athletes last month, has gained perspective on what this change can mean for many of the athletes on campus, particularly those on partial scholarships.

“I’ve had conversations with families and parents that have been really good for me to have," he said. "I have a better understanding myself now of the differences this can make to not only the student, but their families. I think it’s good."

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.