The crowd at Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth steadily rose to their feet as the final 45 seconds began ticking off the clock.

A stream of applause rained down on the TCU players, now in possession of the ball. The Horned Frogs’ game against Oklahoma State, which had already been decided at this point, wasn’t the main reason the remaining fans had stuck around. Instead, they wanted to see a milestone set.

And as TCU’s Damion Baugh launched a shot into the paint for Shahada Wells to score an easy layup, the fans celebrated. The Horned Frogs had scored triple digits. Seconds later, the final buzzer sounded, cementing the achievement.

TCU 100, OSU 75.

“They punched us in the mouth from the start, we didn’t really respond, and ultimately, that’s on me as a coach,” said OSU coach Mike Boynton. “I’ve got to do a better job at setting a tone and getting our guys ready.”

A Saturday afternoon conference game spelled trouble for OSU against the No. 22 TCU. It’s the first time the Cowboys allowed an opponent to score 100 points since Jan. 3, 2018, when Trae Young and Oklahoma dropped 109 points in Norman.

The 25-point margin of defeat is the worst OSU has suffered this season.

The 68.4% field-goal percentage the Horned Frogs shot was the highest the Cowboys have allowed this season. They entered Saturday’s contest ranked fifth in the country in the metric, holding opponents to a 38.8% average.

After starting this week with a five-game win streak, the Cowboys have dropped two straight, both against ranked teams. In those two games, opponents have scored 93.5 points and shot 60.6% from the field.

“We have to get back to our grit and toughness,” OSU guard John-Michael Wright said of the defensive woes. “We have to come out with a lot more fire and expectation that the other team is here to knock out head off.

“I don’t think we did a good job of that today.”

The TCU (18-9, 7-7 Big 12) uptick can be credited to the team returning to full-strength. Star guard Mike Miles Jr. and forward Eddie Lampkin returned, with Miles scoring 15 points.

“The numbers don’t say that (Miles) was a dominant force, but his presence makes that big of a difference,” Boynton said. “I mean, they’re a team that could make a run all the way.”

The Horned Frogs’ offense Saturday was powered by Emmanuel Miller (18 points) and Baugh (16). In total, six TCU players finished with double-digit points.

Conversely, OSU (16-11, 7-7 Big 12) shot 46% from the field, with three players scoring 10-plus.

“Today, a lot of it was just turnovers early,” Boynton said. The Cowboys committed 17 of those. “Some fouls obviously didn’t hurt in the first half, we had to play with some different lineups. I don’t want to make this about us, this was about TCU playing really good basketball. Their backs were against the wall, to a certain degree, and they played like it.”

However, the true battle in Saturday’s game was decided down low. TCU outscored the Cowboys 50-20 in the paint, a number that was a staggering 20-2 at halftime. A large factor was OSU forward Kalib Boone, who set a career-high Tuesday against Kansas, playing only 10 minutes due to foul trouble.

He’d finish with three points — the second lowest amount he’s posted in conference play.

Boone wouldn’t be the only Cowboy running into foul trouble. As a team, OSU finished with 17 personal fouls, with guard Bryce Thompson — who led the Cowboys in scoring with 18 — leading with four.

TCU 100, OKLAHOMA ST. 75

Oklahoma St.;27;48;—;75

TCU;47;53;—;100

OKLAHOMA ST. (16-11): Boone 1-2 1-2 3, Asberry 3-5 4-4 12, Newton 1-5 2-2 5, Thompson 6-15 3-4 18, Wright 5-12 2-2 15, Harris 2-4 0-0 5, Cisse 0-1 2-6 2, Williams 4-7 0-0 8, Smith 3-3 1-2 7, Brown 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-54 15-22 75.

TCU (18-9): Miller 8-12 1-3 18, Lampkin 1-2 0-0 2, Baugh 7-9 1-2 16, Miles 4-8 6-9 15, Peavy 4-6 0-0 10, Wells 6-9 3-3 15, O'Bannon 4-6 2-3 12, Coles 2-2 1-2 6, Cork 3-3 0-0 6, Doumbia 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 39-57 14-22 100.

3-Point Goals: Oklahoma St. 10-30 (Wright 3-8, Thompson 3-9, Asberry 2-4, Harris 1-3, Newton 1-4, Williams 0-2), TCU 8-15 (Peavy 2-3, O'Bannon 2-4, Baugh 1-1, Coles 1-1, Miles 1-2, Miller 1-3, Wells 0-1). Rebounds: Oklahoma St. 18 (Thompson, Cisse 4), TCU 31 (Miller 5). Assists: Oklahoma St. 17 (Thompson 4), TCU 28 (Baugh 11). Total Fouls: St. 18, TCU 17. A: 6,404.