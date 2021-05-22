OSU advances to the regional final with a win over Mississippi State

OSU pitcher Carrie Eberle fielded a grounder and completed a quick throw to first base and Mississippi State's Chloe Malau’ulu was called out to end the inning with no runs allowed.

"That’s what aces do, they shut that stuff down,” Gajewski said. “Carrie gave us a chance to kind of get the bats woke up. …Carrie works out of jams. We don’t ever panic behind her.”

The score remained tied until the Bulldogs took a 2-1 lead in the top of the third inning. Mississippi State continued to get runners on base and Gajewski said the lead seemed bigger than it actually was at that point.

“I told our team after our game that (Mississippi State) had the momentum even through two-and-half (innings). The score was 2-1 but it felt like the score was 4 or 5 to 1 because they had so many runners on base.”

The OSU offense took over in the bottom of the third inning. Kiley Naomi tied the score with a solo home run for her second homer of the weekend. Chyenne Factor singled to get on base and scored a run on an Alysen Febrey double. An RBI single from Sydney Pennington and a two-run double from Reagan Wright pushed the OSU lead to 6-2 heading into the fourth inning.