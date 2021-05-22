OSU advances to the regional final with a win over Mississippi State

STILLWATER — Oklahoma State is in the best position possible to win the Stillwater Regional after Saturday’s victory over Mississippi State.
OSU beat the Bulldogs 9-3 after earning a run-rule victory over Campbell on Friday. The Cowgirls advanced to the regional final, which is scheduled for 1 p.m. Sunday. OSU only needs one victory to win the regional while its opponent will have to beat the Cowgirls twice.
The second Sunday game would be at 3:30 p.m. if OSU loses the first game.
Campbell eliminated Boston University 7-1 Saturday, and faced Mississippi State in an elimination game Saturday night.
“It helped us put ourselves in the driver’s seat in the regional here and that’s the bottom line,” OSU coach Kenny Gajewski said. “I didn’t think we played particularly clean but this is a day that our offense was just really good.”
Mississippi State battled with OSU for about two-and-a-half innings until the Cowgirls created separation by scoring five runs in the third.
Fa Leilua put the Bulldogs on the board first with a solo home run in the first inning. An RBI single by Hayley Busby tied the score for OSU in the bottom of the first but Mississippi loaded the bases with two outs in the top of the second.
OSU pitcher Carrie Eberle fielded a grounder and completed a quick throw to first base and Mississippi State's Chloe Malau’ulu was called out to end the inning with no runs allowed.
"That’s what aces do, they shut that stuff down,” Gajewski said. “Carrie gave us a chance to kind of get the bats woke up. …Carrie works out of jams. We don’t ever panic behind her.”
The score remained tied until the Bulldogs took a 2-1 lead in the top of the third inning. Mississippi State continued to get runners on base and Gajewski said the lead seemed bigger than it actually was at that point.
“I told our team after our game that (Mississippi State) had the momentum even through two-and-half (innings). The score was 2-1 but it felt like the score was 4 or 5 to 1 because they had so many runners on base.”
The OSU offense took over in the bottom of the third inning. Kiley Naomi tied the score with a solo home run for her second homer of the weekend. Chyenne Factor singled to get on base and scored a run on an Alysen Febrey double. An RBI single from Sydney Pennington and a two-run double from Reagan Wright pushed the OSU lead to 6-2 heading into the fourth inning.
“I think hitting wise we really just stuck to our planning,” Febrey said. “We were able to string some runs together for Carrie. I didn’t think she had her best game but we were behind her and had her back and that’s what it’s all about.”
Febrey tallied her second RBI with a double in the fourth inning followed by a 2-RBI single from Pennington. Pennington led the Cowgirls with three RBIs. Eberle pitched the entire game, allowing six hits with three strikeouts. Gajewski said Eberle wasn’t as sharp as she could have been but gave credit to Mississippi State’s hitters for bringing the pressure.
“The one thing you don’t want to forget here is Mississippi State plays in the No. 1 conference in the country,” Gajewski said. “Their hitters just keep grinding. They’ve seen this and they keep grinding and keep going. They just made it hard on us. They didn’t chase. They didn’t have a lot of bad cuts so credit them.”
OSU 9, Mississippi State 3
Mississippi;101;001;0;--;3;6;0
Oklahoma State;105;300;x;--9;14;2
Williams, Loza (4), Wesley (5) and Davidson; Eberle and Wright. HR: Fa, MSU; Naomi, OSU. W: Eberle (22-3) L: Williams (8-6)