OSU advances to the Big 12 Tournament title game after upsetting No. 2 Baylor

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Oklahoma State is headed to the Big 12 Tournament championship game for the first time since winning the tournament in 2005.

The No. 12-ranked Cowboys knocked off No. 2 Baylor with an 83-74 victory. Avery Anderson and Cade Cunningham combined to score 45 points -- Cunningham with 25 points and Anderson with 20 points.

The score was tied at 70 with 2:47 remaining when OSU ended the game with a 13-4 run that was sparked by back-to-back and-ones by Anderson and freshman Rondel Walker. Nine of the 13 points came from free throws.

Turnovers were an issue for OSU in its previous two games, but the Cowboys made sure to protect the ball down the stretch. OSU finished with 13 turnovers -- only five coming in the second half. The Cowboys tallied 20 turnovers in the past two games.

Macio Teague led Baylor with 17 points and Jared Butler finished with 16 points.

OSU will play in the championship game against Texas at 5 p.m. Saturday.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.