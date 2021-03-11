 Skip to main content
OSU advances to Big 12 Tournament semifinals with 72-69 win over West Virginia
OSU advances to Big 12 Tournament semifinals with 72-69 win over West Virginia

B12 Oklahoma St West Virginia Basketball

Oklahoma State's Matthew-Alexander-Moncrieffe (12) gets past West Virginia's Emmitt Matthews Jr. (11) to put up a shot during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the second round of the Big 12 men's tournament in Kansas City, Mo., Thursday, March 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

 Charlie Riedel

KANSAS CITY — Fifth-seeded Oklahoma State won its fifth game against a top-10 opponent to advance to the semifinal round of the Big 12 Tournament on Thursday morning. 

OSU struggled with turnovers for the second straight game but survived fourth-seeded West Virginia with a 72-69 win in another close matchup in second-day action at the T-Mobile Center. 

OSU led 70-69 when Bryce Williams stepped to the free-throw line with 21 seconds left. Williams knocked down both free throws to give the Cowboys a 72-69 lead. WVU called a timeout with 16.7 seconds and tried for a 3-point shot that was tipped by Isaac Likekele.  

Freshman Cade Cunningham missed the previous game with a slightly sprained ankle but returned to score 17 points. Avery Anderson also tallied 17 points. Williams added 12. 

Kalib Boone had 10 rebounds, six blocks and five points.

Miles McBride and Taz Sherman each scored a game-high 19 points for West Virginia.

The Cowboys advance to Friday's semifinals and will play the Baylor-Kansas State winner at 5 p.m.

Big 12 Tournament

T-Mobile Center, Kansas City

Wednesday

No. 9 Kansas State 71, No. 8 TCU 50

No. 7 Oklahoma 79, No. 10 Iowa State 73

Thursday

No. 5 Oklahoma State 72, No. 4 West Virginia 69

No. 1 Baylor vs. No. 9 Kansas State, 1:30 p.m.

No. 2 Kansas vs. No. 7 Oklahoma

No. 3 Texas vs. No. 6 Texas Tech

Friday

Oklahoma State vs. Baylor/KSU winner, 5:30 p.m.

KU/OU winner vs. Texas/Texas Tech winner, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday

Championship. 5 p.m.

