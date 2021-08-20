 Skip to main content
OSU adds Wichita State and Cleveland State, completes non-conference schedule
OSU adds Wichita State and Cleveland State, completes non-conference schedule

West Virginia Oklahoma St Basketball (copy)

Oklahoma State head coach Mike Boynton Jr. shouts in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against West Virginia, Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, in Stillwater, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

 Sue Ogrocki

Oklahoma State men's basketball announced two final opponents Friday to cap off its 14-game non-conference schedule for the 2021-22 season.

The Cowboys added a Dec. 1 date with Wichita State and a Dec. 13 meeting with Cleveland State, both at Gallagher-Iba Arena, to their early season slate.

The contest with Wichita State was first announced by the Shockers last week and will mark the third consecutive season in which the teams have played. The Dec. 13 game will represent only the second-ever meeting between OSU and the Vikings, and the first since 1981.

With the non-conference schedule finalized, the Cowboys' are set to face 17 NCAA Tournament participants from last season.

OSU will to open its season with four straight home games, opening on Nov. 5 against Central Oklahoma, followed by UT-Arlington (Nov. 9), Oakland (Nov. 12) and Prairie View A&M (Nov. 14), before a trip to face UMass-Lowell (Nov. 16) and NC State (Nov. 17) at Connecticut's Basketball Hall of Fame Showcase.

Elsewhere in the non-conference slate, OSU will travel to Tulsa to face Oral Roberts on Nov. 26 before hosting the Shockers followed by Xavier on Dec. 5. After Cleveland State, the Cowboys head to Fort Worth to play Houston and then take on USC at Oklahoma City's Paycom Center.

OSU's final scheduled non-conference game comes on Jan. 29 at Florida as part of the Big 12/SEC Challenge.

eli.lederman@tulsaworld.com

