OSU adds UMass TE Josiah Johnson, eighth transfer addition for Cowboys

STILLWATER – While roster subtraction has remained at the forefront for Oklahoma State this week, the Cowboys did some roster addition Thursday evening.

Massachusetts transfer Josiah Johnson announced his commitment to OSU on Twitter, becoming the eighth transfer in the Cowboys’ 2023 transfer class. A 6-foot-5, 235-pound tight end, Johnson has been with the Minutemen since 2018.

As a redshirt junior, he caught 24 passes for 163 yards this season, and has a career total of 50 catches for 465 yards and five touchdowns in his career. He also scored twice as a running back.

A native of Jacksonville, Florida, Johnson came to college originally as a quarterback, but after completing only six passes for 39 yards, he transitioned to tight end at UMass.

Johnson is the first transfer in almost three weeks for OSU and is the first tight end the Cowboys have taken out of the portal this offseason.

What it means for OSU

The Cowboys have emphasized adding to the Cowboy back room recently, and Johnson is the first glimpse of that.

He joins a crowded room, with Braden Cassity, Jake Schultz, Blaine Green and Quinton Stewart all involved to a degree this season.

Cassity contributed this most this year, and recently announced he would be returning for another season with OSU, making him the likely starter entering next season. Stewart saw action sparingly in 2022 but scored the only touchdown by a Cowboy back this season in OSU’s 28-13 loss against Oklahoma.

After earning a spot as a walk-on, Schultz bounced around to multiple different positions at OSU before eventually landing at Cowboy back this season. He caught two passes for 16 yards.

Green missed this past season due to injury, but as a true freshman, caught 21 passes for 314 yards and a touchdown, making him OSU's most talented pass catcher in the Cowboy back room.

Johnson will be the tallest – and largest – of the Cowboy back corps, and with his receiving ability could become a plug-and-play option when OSU wants to utilize a Cowboy back in the pass game with Green next season.