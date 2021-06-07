OSU adds two assistants, Scott Sutton transitions to new role and Barry Hinson resumes previous position

Jamal Murray and Thon Maker, who were the No. 7 and No. 9 overall picks in the 2016 NBA Draft, are two of Blunt’s former players at Orangeville.

“Coach Blunt is an outstanding addition to our staff,” Boynton said. “His experience as an assistant at both Canisius and Drake, in addition to his experience running his own program, give me great confidence that he is ready to help us on our journey to build a champion in Stillwater. LB has recruited, developed, and coached some elite talent in his time coaching and has the ‘Let’s Work’ mentality as he comes in the door. I’m excited to welcome him and Morgan to the Cowboy basketball family.

Assistant coach Scott Sutton will be entering a newly created position as the Director of Basketball Administration and Barry Hinson will resume his previous position as the staff analyst. Hinson's position was cut during the pandemic but he stayed with the staff as a volunteer.