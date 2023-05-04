STILLWATER — It took some time, but Oklahoma State landed another transfer.

Jacksonville transfer Mike Marsh became the latest player to commit to OSU, joining East Carolina guard Javon Small, who officially signed two weeks ago.

A 6-foot-11 forward, Marsh currently is the tallest player on OSU's roster and only the second player listed above 6-foot-9, joining incoming freshman forward Brandon Garrison.

Marsh strung together a productive redshirt junior season, appearing in 22 games and starting 14 of them with the Dolphins. A shoulder injury sidelined the redshirt junior for a month, but he returned for the final 15 games.

He finished the year averaging 10.5 points, 4.9 rebounds and shot 55% from the field with the Dolphins.

Prior to Jacksonville, Marsh played his sophomore season at Dodge City Community College in Kansas and started his college career at South Carolina-Salkehatchie.

What Marsh does for OSU

The Cowboys' top trio of forwards all entered the transfer portal this offseason, leaving a massive hole in the frontcourt that desperately needed to be filled.

The solution — for now — appears to be with Marsh. OSU coach Mike Boynton signed four forwards in his latest recruiting class, but Marsh's experience helps alleviate the group from needing to rely heavily on underclassmen.

At 240 pounds, Marsh would be the biggest forward on the Cowboys' roster last year.

How Marsh's game translates to the Power Five level will be something to watch. After spending the past two years in the ASUN Conference, there will be an elevation in talent he's going against. But there shouldn't be too much concern placed on this aspect.

Point guard John-Michael Wright, who transferred to OSU from High Point (Big South Conference) last season, averaged 9.8 points in 2022.

For now, Marsh's addition is a step in the right direction for OSU's offseason. How the Cowboys pivot from here and continue addressing problems remains the question.