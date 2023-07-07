Oklahoma State softball pitching ace Kelly Maxwell appears on the way to entering the transfer portal, as first reported Thursday night by Justin McLeod of Extra Innings Softball.

The news comes nearly three weeks following the resignation of Cowgirl pitching coach John Bargfeldt.

Portal Scoop: There's about to be a new frontrunner for biggest name in the transfer portal this summer, with Oklahoma State's All-American ace Kelly Maxwell expected to enter as a graduate transfer.https://t.co/z09umCw3mH — Justin McLeod (@justfactsmaam) July 7, 2023

A two-time All-American, Maxwell earned first team All-Big 12 conference honors from 2021-23. She holds a career 1.58 ERA, most recently posting a 1.91 ERA with 229 total strikeouts -- a national 14th best -- this past season as OSU made its fourth consecutive Women's College World Series appearance. A productive 2022 campaign earned her the status as the Big 12 Co-Pitcher of the Year.

Maxwell has one season of eligibility remaining.

