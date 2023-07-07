Oklahoma State softball pitching ace Kelly Maxwell reportedly intends to enter the transfer portal, as first reported Thursday night by Justin McLeod of Extra Innings Softball.

The news comes nearly three weeks following the resignation of Cowgirl pitching coach John Bargfeldt.

Portal Scoop: There's about to be a new frontrunner for biggest name in the transfer portal this summer, with Oklahoma State's All-American ace Kelly Maxwell expected to enter as a graduate transfer.https://t.co/z09umCw3mH — Justin McLeod (@justfactsmaam) July 7, 2023

A two-time All-American, Maxwell earned first team All-Big 12 conference honors from 2021-23. She holds a career 1.58 ERA, most recently posting a 1.91 ERA with 229 total strikeouts -- a national 14th best -- this past season as OSU made its fourth consecutive Women's College World Series appearance. A productive 2022 campaign earned her the status as the Big 12 Co-Pitcher of the Year alongside then-OU ace Jordy Bahl.

On Friday afternoon, Maxwell confirmed her intentions to transfer on a heartfelt instagram post.

"As you may have heard, I have made the decision to enter the transfer portal," she wrote. "This was not an easy decision, but one that I felt was best, for my own personal happiness. Thank you (all) for being there and supporting me as I made some of the best memories of my life."

OSU returns former Alabama pitching transfer Lexi Kilfoyl, who posted a 1.70 ERA with 130 strikeouts in 2023 -- her lone season with the Cowgirls. Soon-to-be sophomore righty Kyra Aycock, who sported a 2.51 ERA in her first season of college softball, is also returning to Stillwater next season.

A graduate transfer, Maxwell possesses one season of eligibility.

