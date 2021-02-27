OSU 94, No. 7 OU 90: Cade Cunningham scores 40 points in his first Bedlam game

“I still went into the game with the same intensity,” Cunningham said. “Play to win, play for my team and my team trusted me throughout the game to take shots. With that confidence, I’m only confident to make them. I kept shooting and I didn’t know I ended up with 40 until the end.”

Added OU coach Lon Kruger: “Jalen (Hill) and Elijah were on him for most of the time, and I thought they made him earn everything. Didn’t give him too many easy ones. Yeah, He answered the challenge and won the overall battle, for sure. We have to figure out how to try to slow him down a bit come Monday.”

Despite OU’s 11-0 run toward the end of the first half, OSU kept it close the entire second half. Then with about five minutes left in regulation, Cunningham took over. In a game that resembled a heavyweight title match full of haymakers from both sides, Cunningham scored 10 of OSU’s final 13 points in regulation.

When OU's Brady Manek tied the game at 70 with 1:30 left, Cunningham was there with a layup to regain the lead. When Harkless erupted Lloyd Noble Center with a 3-pointer to give the Sooners a 73-72 lead with 54 seconds left in regulation, Cunningham silenced the crowd with another basket.