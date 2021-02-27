OSU 94, No. 7 OU 90: Cade Cunningham scores 40 points in his first Bedlam game

NORMAN — Oklahoma State freshman Cade Cunningham made his biggest argument for the No. 1 pick in the 2021 NBA draft with his Bedlam performance on Saturday.
The 6-foot-8, 220-pound freshman point guard scored a career-high 40 points and grabbed 11 rebounds in a 94-90 overtime win at No. 7 Oklahoma. It’s the second-highest scoring mark for an OSU freshman, behind former Cowboy Jawun Evans, who scored 42 points against Oklahoma in 2016.
Cunningham tied for the sixth-most points scored in a single game by an OSU player. Head coach Mike Boynton sent a message in the postgame to whatever NBA franchise ends up with the No. 1 overall pick.
“There is no question in my mind who is the best player in the country,” Boynton said. “There’s no question in my mind, I know there’s a lot of really good players out there, whoever has the No. 1 pick, they can overthink this. This one is not that hard.”
This was just round one for Bedlam 2021, with a quick turnaround. The teams will meet again in Stillwater at 8 p.m. Monday.
Oklahoma’s Austin Reaves, who scored 22 points, made big plays down the stretch. He also took blame for some empty possessions at critical moments.
“You can put that one on me. I wasn’t good. I had too many forced shots that led to nothing, honestly,” Reaves said. “That’s basically it. You go back and watch the film and that’s what it will show. Really, just put that on me.”
All of OSU's four overtime wins this season are against ranked opponents. Saturday was their third win against a top-10 team.
Tulsa native and former Memorial High School standout Kalib Boone grew up knowing all about the Bedlam rivalry and he got a chance to leave his mark late in overtime Saturday.
OSU (16-6, 9-6 Big 12) held a 90-88 lead when Boone grabbed an offensive rebound to give the Cowboys an extra possession with 19 seconds left. OSU called a timeout and Boone was fouled on the inbound pass. Boone hadn’t been to the line all game but knocked down both free throws to give OSU a 92-88 lead with 19 seconds left.
Cunningham iced the game with two more free throws to push the lead to six with seven seconds remaining.
“It’s a big moment for him in a big game,” Boynton said of Boone. “In a game like that for an Oklahoma kid is a really, really big deal. And I’m sure in the back of his mind he wanted to step up and do this for his team, for our university and for his state.”
Boone helped seal the win but it was Cunningham’s performance that put the Cowboys in that position. Cunningham and Avery Anderson III combined to score 15 of OSU’s first 17 points. The Sooners (14-7, 9-6) put their best defender, Elijah Harkless, on Cunningham. Harkless battled all game, forcing Cunningham to commit six turnovers, but Cunningham just kept scoring.
“I still went into the game with the same intensity,” Cunningham said. “Play to win, play for my team and my team trusted me throughout the game to take shots. With that confidence, I’m only confident to make them. I kept shooting and I didn’t know I ended up with 40 until the end.”
Added OU coach Lon Kruger: “Jalen (Hill) and Elijah were on him for most of the time, and I thought they made him earn everything. Didn’t give him too many easy ones. Yeah, He answered the challenge and won the overall battle, for sure. We have to figure out how to try to slow him down a bit come Monday.”
Despite OU’s 11-0 run toward the end of the first half, OSU kept it close the entire second half. Then with about five minutes left in regulation, Cunningham took over. In a game that resembled a heavyweight title match full of haymakers from both sides, Cunningham scored 10 of OSU’s final 13 points in regulation.
When OU's Brady Manek tied the game at 70 with 1:30 left, Cunningham was there with a layup to regain the lead. When Harkless erupted Lloyd Noble Center with a 3-pointer to give the Sooners a 73-72 lead with 54 seconds left in regulation, Cunningham silenced the crowd with another basket.
Manek forced overtime with a 3-pointer that tied the game with seven seconds left and Cunningham scored 10 of OSU’s 19 overtime points. He scored 20 points in the final five minutes of regulation and five minutes of overtime.
“I think getting the win was how I wanted to put my plant on Bedlam,” Cunningham said. “Having trust in my coaches and my teammates allowed me to get 40 but I think we all played to win and that’s what I’m most happy about.”
Oklahoma has now lost back-to-back games for only the second time this season.
De’Vion Harmon scored a team-high 23 points for the Sooners, while Reaves added eight assists and six rebounds in his final home Bedlam game.
-- Eric Bailey, Tulsa World, contributed to this report