OSU 76, Iowa State 58: Cade Cunningham gets his eighth 20-point game in win against Iowa State

“We’ve got high-level bigs on the defensive and offensive end,” Boone said. “So we just did things that we’re good at. That’s crashing the glass and just the little things.”

OSU (14-6, 7-6 Big 12) has struggled with holding big leads this year because of second-half scoring droughts. Iowa State managed to pull within six points with 11:43 left, but the Cowboys never allowed a major second-half run and outscored the Cyclones (2-15, 0-12) in both halves.

OSU had a strong showing against an Iowa State team that is still looking for its first conference win, and Moncrieffe reminded everybody that the Cowboys are doing it without their most experienced player.

“We’re playing great basketball without one of our best players right now,” Moncrieffe said. “We’re going to be so happy to have (Isaac Likekele) back. We’re going to be even better.”

Likekele has missed the last two games because of a foot injury, and Rondel Walker has started in his place. Walker played well in the first start of his career against Kansas State last week and followed it by scoring 10 points, grabbing four rebounds and collecting four steals against Iowa State.

The Cowboys will now have to play its toughest stretch of the year to close out the regular season. Saturday's game at No. 2 Baylor has been postponed, and the Cowboys will host No. 15 Texas Tech at 8 p.m. Monday before playing back-to-back Bedlam games against Oklahoma.