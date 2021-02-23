OSU 74, Texas Tech 69: Cowboys beat Texas Tech in overtime for the second time this season

“His minutes were tremendous from an energy standpoint,” OSU coach Mike Boynton said. “You look at the stat sheet and try to figure out why. If you didn’t watch the game you don’t know why I would say that. But if you were in that game, you that when he came in the tide turned.”

Boone sparked the 15-0 run, but it was Avery Anderson III who kept it going. He scored eight points during that 3:40 stretch and 14 of his 16 points came in the second half and overtime.

Cunningham was on the bench for nearly the entire 15-0 run and he checked back in at the 10:11 mark. He never picked up his fifth foul and remained on the court for the rest of the game. He finished with 20 points and five rebounds. Kalib Boone finished with 18 points and seven rebounds.

“Avery in a lot of ways was the most important player on the court because he had to do it on both ends for a pretty long period of time,” Boynton said. “We stuck him on (Mac) McClung. He guarded him, made it hard for him to catch it. …He’s just becoming a really, really good player.”