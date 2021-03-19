OSU 69, Liberty 60: Cade Cunningham closes strong for OSU in a close win over Liberty

INDIANAPOLIS — Oklahoma State freshman Cade Cunningham went to the bench after picking up his second foul with six minutes left in the first half of Friday’s game against Liberty.
Cunningham was done for the half, and No. 13-seeded Liberty wasn’t backing down. The ASUN Conference champions led for most of the first half, and Flames weren’t afraid of the moment, but neither was OSU sophomore Avery Anderson III.
Anderson kept OSU close by scoring the final 10 points of the half for the Cowboys on his way to scoring 21 points with seven rebounds to help lift them to their first NCAA Tournament victory in the round of 64 since 2009 with a 69-60 win.
It was Liberty’s first loss since Jan. 15.
The Cowboys advance to Sunday’s game in the round of 32 against No. 12 seed Oregon State. Oregon State defeated No. 5 seed Tennessee on Friday.
“I just go out there and do what I need to do for my team to win games,” Anderson said. “And at that point my team had needed some scoring. Luckily I had good teammates and they saw I got it going early and they just kept feeding me the ball.”
Liberty held a 3-point lead at the half and was trailing 58-54 with 3:12 left. Cunningham had four points at the time. He scored nine of OSU’s last 11 points to finish with 15 points and five rebounds.
OSU coach Mike Boynton can always count on Cunningham to be the closer, no matter what type of game he’s having.
“I don’t really worry about Cade,” Boynton said. “I think everybody else worries about him a lot more than I do. I’ve known the kid since he was 14. I know how he’s wired. And I know that he wants to play to win. And if that means he’s got to score 10 points and get other guys involved and allow other guys like Avery Anderson or Matthew-Alexander (Moncrieffe) or (Isaac Likekele), kind of carry the load offensively, he’s comfortable with that. That’s what’s given us a chance to have a really successful season.”
The Flames jumped on OSU early and never allowed the Cowboys to fully put them away in the second half. It was a close matchup the entire game against an opponent that some thought could be a trap game for such a young OSU roster, but this team has been battle-tested.
Close games against top-notch opponents have become OSU’s comfort zone. The previous six wins for OSU were against top-20 opponents with all of the games being decided by nine or fewer points. Five of the six were decided by six or fewer points in a conference that had six teams ranked in the top 10 at some point in the season.
Liberty pushed the Cowboys to the brink, but their brutal regular-season schedule prepared them for this moment.
“Coming into the game, we had that sense of urgency,” Anderson said. “It’s win or go home. We kept that in mind the whole game and fought to the end and that’s what we did.”
Elijah Cuffee shot 4-of-6 from 3 and scored 16 points for Liberty. The Flames have the sixth-best 3-point shooting percentage in the country and finished just under their season average of 39% by going 8-for-21 from deep.
OSU still forced a disciplined Liberty team to commit a season-high 18 turnovers after averaging less than 10 turnovers a game heading into Friday. Anderson led OSU with four steals.
“It was our defense that was leading us,” Boynton said. “You’re playing against really good teams. There are no bad teams in this event. And obviously we played a team that’s used to winning and has a great identity that they play to all the time. So it took a little bit for our guys to get adjusted to it, but I thought we made the proper adjustments to start the second half and trying to just will ourselves to the basket and get ourselves to the free-throw line, and it ended up paying big dividends for us.”