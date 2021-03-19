OSU 69, Liberty 60: Cade Cunningham closes strong for OSU in a close win over Liberty

OSU coach Mike Boynton can always count on Cunningham to be the closer, no matter what type of game he’s having.

“I don’t really worry about Cade,” Boynton said. “I think everybody else worries about him a lot more than I do. I’ve known the kid since he was 14. I know how he’s wired. And I know that he wants to play to win. And if that means he’s got to score 10 points and get other guys involved and allow other guys like Avery Anderson or Matthew-Alexander (Moncrieffe) or (Isaac Likekele), kind of carry the load offensively, he’s comfortable with that. That’s what’s given us a chance to have a really successful season.”

The Flames jumped on OSU early and never allowed the Cowboys to fully put them away in the second half. It was a close matchup the entire game against an opponent that some thought could be a trap game for such a young OSU roster, but this team has been battle-tested.

Close games against top-notch opponents have become OSU’s comfort zone. The previous six wins for OSU were against top-20 opponents with all of the games being decided by nine or fewer points. Five of the six were decided by six or fewer points in a conference that had six teams ranked in the top 10 at some point in the season.