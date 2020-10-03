OSU 47, KU 7: How they scored and individual stats

all right, sounds good, thanks! and no need to forward me the OSU stats, because I am already on their mailing list. I am not, however, on the email list for TU or OU.

Thanks,

- John

On Saturday, October 3, 2020, 06:00:17 PM CDT, Patrick Prince <patrick.prince@tulsaworld.com> wrote:

We need OSU stats by 7:45 or 8 p.m. Go to Okstate.com for official stats. Ill also forward them to you when I get them in email.

TU and OU wont make Sunday print, so no need to hurry too much, just get them to me tonight sometime. They will run Monday print.

Here is the template. I'll leave the names in and the scoring from OU's last game just so you can see the style

Basically a ; represents a tab so don’t delete any of them

On special teams and tackles, just leave blank if there are no stats. No need to type a 0.

I'm here all night so feel free to email me with any question.

STATISTICS

HOW THEY SCORED

Kansas State;0;7;14;17;—;38

Oklahoma;7;14;14;0;—;35