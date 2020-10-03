 Skip to main content
OSU 47, KU 7: How they scored and individual stats

Oklahoma St Kansas Football

Oklahoma State receiver Tylan Wallace catches a touchdown pass during the first half against Kansas.

 Orlin Wagner, Associated Press

STATISTICS

HOW THEY SCORED

Oklahoma State;10;21;13;3;—;47

Kansas;0;0;0;7;—;7

A: 9,480

First quarter

OSU: FG, Alex Hale 19, 9:36

OSU: Chuba Hubbard 1 run (Hale kick), 1:00

Second quarter

OSU: Braydon Johnson 66 pass from Shane Illingworth (Hale kick), 14:04

OSU: Tylan Wallace 55 pass from Illingworth (Hale kick), 9:22

OSU: Hubbard 12 run (Hale kick), 1:58

Third quarter

OSU: Wallace 14 pass from Illingworth (Hale kick), 13:14

OSU: FG, Hale 22, 8:12

OSU: FG, Hale 27, 3:14

Fourth quarter

KU: Velton Gardner 1 run (Jacob Borcila kick), 12:04

OSU: FG, Hale 24, 0:59

TEAMS

;OSU;KU

First downs;31;12

by rushing;20;6

by passing;10;5

by penalty;1;1

Rushing yards;295;101

Passing yards;298;92

Passing;20-30-0;14-24-1

Offensive plays;90;64

Total yards;593;193

Avg. per play;6.6;3.0

Fumbles-Lost;1-0;1-0

Penalties-Yds;5-35;3-17

Punts-Avg.;4-37.0;9-39.7

Punt returns-Yds;2-7;0-0

Kickoff returns-Yds;1-9;8-160

Interceptions-Yds;1-(-9);0-0

Fumble returns-Yds;0-0;0-0

Possession time;31:54;28:06

3rd downs;9-18;1-14

4th downs;1-1;1-3

Sacks by-Yds;4-23;2-17

Oklahoma State

RUSHING;No.;Yds;TD;Lg

C. Hubbard;20;145;2;28

D. Jackson;10;91;0;34

L. Brown;8;37;0;15

D. Richardson;12;27;0;6

M. Cooper;3;11;0;5

TEAM;2;-7;0;0

S. Illingworth;5;-9;0;4

PASSING;C-A;Yds;Int;TD

Illingworth;17-23;265;0;3

E. Bullock;3-7;0;33;0

RECEIVING;No.;Yds;TD;Lg

T. Wallace;9;148;2;55

B. Johnson;4;74;1;66

Brown;2;22;0;19

D. Stoner;2;21;0;11

R. Owens;2;19;0;15

D. Anderson;1;14;0;14

KICKING;Conv;FG;Punts

T. Hutton;;;4-37.0

Hale;5-5;4-4

RETURNS;Punt;KO;Int;Fum

Stoner;2-7

L. Wolf;;1-9

D. Harper;;1-(-9)

TACKLES;Solo;Ast.;Total;TFL;Sacks

A. Ogbongbemiga;3;2;5;.5

D. Harper;4;0;4;1;1

K. Farrar;3;1;4;

T. Lacy;1;3;4;

J. Taylor;3;0;3

R. Sherman;3;0;3

T. Irby;3;0;3;2;1

K. Harvell-Peel;3;0;3

K. Williams;2;1;3

C. Holmes;2;1;3

C. Murray;1;2;3

S. Flanagan;1;2;3

C. Bundage;1;2;3;1.5;1

D. Jones; 2;0;2

T. Ford;2;0;2;1;1

M. Rodriguez;2;0;2;1

T. Sterling; 2;0;2

N. Dizadare;1;1;2

I. Antwine;1;1;2;1

B. Martin;1;1;2;0.5

A. Fofana;0;2;2;0.5

S. Asi;1;0;1;1

K. Black;1;0;1

J. Schultz;1;0;1

T. Harper;1;0;1

J. Muhammad;1;0;1

L. Brown;1;0;1

X. Ross;0;1;1

Kansas

RUSHING;No.;Yds;TD;Lg

D. Hishaw;5;51;0;15

P. Williams;14;32;0;8

V. Gardner;11;31;1;17

J. Daniels;4;4;0;6

M. Kendrick;6;-17;0;2

PASSING;C-A;Yds;Int;TD

Kendrick;11-19;90;1;0

RECEIVING;No.;Yds;TD;Lg

K. Lassiter;4;43;0;30

L. Arnold;3;20;0;11

T. Williams;3;16;0;7

A. Parchment;2;7;0;5

Gardner;1;5;0;5

B. Miles;1;1;0;1

KICKING;Conv;FG;Punts

K. Thompson;;9-39.7

J. Borcila;1-1

RETURNS;Punt;KO;Int;Fum

J. Horne;;2-55

P. Williams;;6-105

TACKLES;Solo;Ast.;Total;TFL;Sacks

K. Logan;8;4;12

D. Ferguson;8;3;11;1.5

N. Channel;6;2;8;1.5;1

D. Feaster;4;3;7;1

N. Betts;4;2;6

C. Harris;4;0;4

D. Terry;3;1;4;1;1

S. Parker;2;2;4

H. Hatcher;3;0;3;1

E. Jones;2;1;3;1

J. Dineen;2;1;3

D. Mayberry;1;2;3

K. Johnson;1;2;3

M. Harris;1;2;3

C. Sampson;2;0;2

S. Burt;2;0;2

K. Prunty;1;1;2

G. Flomo;1;0;1

R. Dotson;1;0;1

J. Lewis;1;0;1

J. Robinson;0;1;1

H. Kaufman;0;1;1

