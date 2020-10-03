OSU 47, KU 7: How they scored and individual stats

STATISTICS
HOW THEY SCORED
Oklahoma State;10;21;13;3;—;47
Kansas;0;0;0;7;—;7
A: 9,480
First quarter
OSU: FG, Alex Hale 19, 9:36
OSU: Chuba Hubbard 1 run (Hale kick), 1:00
Second quarter
OSU: Braydon Johnson 66 pass from Shane Illingworth (Hale kick), 14:04
OSU: Tylan Wallace 55 pass from Illingworth (Hale kick), 9:22
OSU: Hubbard 12 run (Hale kick), 1:58
Third quarter
OSU: Wallace 14 pass from Illingworth (Hale kick), 13:14
OSU: FG, Hale 22, 8:12
OSU: FG, Hale 27, 3:14
Fourth quarter
KU: Velton Gardner 1 run (Jacob Borcila kick), 12:04
OSU: FG, Hale 24, 0:59
TEAMS
;OSU;KU
First downs;31;12
by rushing;20;6
by passing;10;5
by penalty;1;1
Rushing yards;295;101
Passing yards;298;92
Passing;20-30-0;14-24-1
Offensive plays;90;64
Total yards;593;193
Avg. per play;6.6;3.0
Fumbles-Lost;1-0;1-0
Penalties-Yds;5-35;3-17
Punts-Avg.;4-37.0;9-39.7
Punt returns-Yds;2-7;0-0
Kickoff returns-Yds;1-9;8-160
Interceptions-Yds;1-(-9);0-0
Fumble returns-Yds;0-0;0-0
Possession time;31:54;28:06
3rd downs;9-18;1-14
4th downs;1-1;1-3
Sacks by-Yds;4-23;2-17
Oklahoma State
RUSHING;No.;Yds;TD;Lg
C. Hubbard;20;145;2;28
D. Jackson;10;91;0;34
L. Brown;8;37;0;15
D. Richardson;12;27;0;6
M. Cooper;3;11;0;5
TEAM;2;-7;0;0
S. Illingworth;5;-9;0;4
PASSING;C-A;Yds;Int;TD
Illingworth;17-23;265;0;3
E. Bullock;3-7;0;33;0
RECEIVING;No.;Yds;TD;Lg
T. Wallace;9;148;2;55
B. Johnson;4;74;1;66
Brown;2;22;0;19
D. Stoner;2;21;0;11
R. Owens;2;19;0;15
D. Anderson;1;14;0;14
KICKING;Conv;FG;Punts
T. Hutton;;;4-37.0
Hale;5-5;4-4
RETURNS;Punt;KO;Int;Fum
Stoner;2-7
L. Wolf;;1-9
D. Harper;;1-(-9)
TACKLES;Solo;Ast.;Total;TFL;Sacks
A. Ogbongbemiga;3;2;5;.5
D. Harper;4;0;4;1;1
K. Farrar;3;1;4;
T. Lacy;1;3;4;
J. Taylor;3;0;3
R. Sherman;3;0;3
T. Irby;3;0;3;2;1
K. Harvell-Peel;3;0;3
K. Williams;2;1;3
C. Holmes;2;1;3
C. Murray;1;2;3
S. Flanagan;1;2;3
C. Bundage;1;2;3;1.5;1
D. Jones; 2;0;2
T. Ford;2;0;2;1;1
M. Rodriguez;2;0;2;1
T. Sterling; 2;0;2
N. Dizadare;1;1;2
I. Antwine;1;1;2;1
B. Martin;1;1;2;0.5
A. Fofana;0;2;2;0.5
S. Asi;1;0;1;1
K. Black;1;0;1
J. Schultz;1;0;1
T. Harper;1;0;1
J. Muhammad;1;0;1
L. Brown;1;0;1
X. Ross;0;1;1
Kansas
RUSHING;No.;Yds;TD;Lg
D. Hishaw;5;51;0;15
P. Williams;14;32;0;8
V. Gardner;11;31;1;17
J. Daniels;4;4;0;6
M. Kendrick;6;-17;0;2
PASSING;C-A;Yds;Int;TD
Kendrick;11-19;90;1;0
RECEIVING;No.;Yds;TD;Lg
K. Lassiter;4;43;0;30
L. Arnold;3;20;0;11
T. Williams;3;16;0;7
A. Parchment;2;7;0;5
Gardner;1;5;0;5
B. Miles;1;1;0;1
KICKING;Conv;FG;Punts
K. Thompson;;9-39.7
J. Borcila;1-1
RETURNS;Punt;KO;Int;Fum
J. Horne;;2-55
P. Williams;;6-105
TACKLES;Solo;Ast.;Total;TFL;Sacks
K. Logan;8;4;12
D. Ferguson;8;3;11;1.5
N. Channel;6;2;8;1.5;1
D. Feaster;4;3;7;1
N. Betts;4;2;6
C. Harris;4;0;4
D. Terry;3;1;4;1;1
S. Parker;2;2;4
H. Hatcher;3;0;3;1
E. Jones;2;1;3;1
J. Dineen;2;1;3
D. Mayberry;1;2;3
K. Johnson;1;2;3
M. Harris;1;2;3
C. Sampson;2;0;2
S. Burt;2;0;2
K. Prunty;1;1;2
G. Flomo;1;0;1
R. Dotson;1;0;1
J. Lewis;1;0;1
J. Robinson;0;1;1
H. Kaufman;0;1;1
