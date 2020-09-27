OSU 27, West Virginia 13: How they scored and individual statistics

STATISTICS
HOW THEY SCORED
West Virginia;0;7;3;3;—;13
Oklahoma State;0;20;0;7;—;27
A: 14,672
Second quarter
OSU: LD Brown 66 run (Alex Hale kick), 13:43
OSU: Tyren Irby 56 fumble recovery (Hale kick), 11:07
OSU: FG, Hale 40, 5:02
W.Va.: Winston Wright 70 pass from Jarret Doege (Evan Stanley kick), 3:48
OSU: FG, Hale 44, :03
Third quarter
W.Va.: FG, Staley 36, :37
Fourth quarter
W.Va.: FG, Staley 30, 9:01
OSU: Chuba Hubbard 23 run (Hale kick), 1:17
TEAMS
;W.Va.;OSU
First downs;22;20
by rushing;7;10
by passing;12;7
by penalty;3;3
Rushing yards;68;203
Passing yards;285;139
Passing;20-37-0;15-22-1
Offensive plays;79;63
Total yards;353;342
Avg. per play;4.5;5.4
Fumbles-Lost;2-1;0-0
Penalties-Yds;12-106;7-65
Punts-Avg.;6-39.8;6-44.8
Punt returns-Yds;1-0;0-0
Kickoff returns-Yds;1-20;2-22
Interceptions-Yds;1-22;0-0
Fumble returns-Yds;0-0;0-0
Possession time;31:58;28:02
3rd downs;6-17;7-14
4th downs;0-1;0-0
Sacks by-Yds;1-4;5-32
West Virginia
RUSHING;No.;Yds;TD;Lg
L. Brown;26;104;0;19
A. Sinkfield;7;11;0;15
TEAM;2;(-9);0;0
J. Doege-7-(38);0;3
PASSING;C-A;Yds;Int;TD
Doege;20;37;285;0;1
RECEIVING;No.;Yds;TD;Lg
W. Wright;4;103;1;70
T. Simmons4;82;0;41
S. James;5;32;0;14
A. Sinkfield;2;32;0;18
B. F-Wheaton;1;13;0;13
L. Brown;2;9;0;6
R. Smith;1;9;0;9
S. Ryan;1;5;0;5
KICKING;Conv;FG;Punts
T. Sumpter;;6-39.8
E. Stanley;1-1;2-2
RETURNS;Punt;KO;Int;Fum
A. Sinkfield;1-0
Wright;1-20
T. Field;;1-22
TACKLES;Solo;Ast.;Total;TFL;Sacks
Fields;2;7;9
A. Addae;6;3;9
T. Smith;6;2;8
S. Mahone;5;2;7
J. C-Semedo;2;3;5
D. Stills;3;1;4
N. Guzman;2;1;3
D. Stills;3;-;3
A. Mesidor;1;2;3
D. Miller;2;-;2
E. Loe,Exree;1;1;2
V. Cowan;1;1;2
N. Fortune;2;-;2
Oklahoma State
RUSHING;No.;Yds;TD;Lg
L Brown,LD;11;103;1;66
C. Hubbard;22;101;1;23
D. Jackson;3;10;0;4
S. Illingworth;4;4;0;3
TEAM;1;(-11);0;0
PASSING;C-A;Yds;Int;TD
Illingworth;15;21;139;1;0
RECEIVING;No.;Yds;TD;Lg
T. Wallace;6;78;0;32
D. Stoner;3;31;0;12
T. Martin;3;19;0;12
B. Johnson;2;13;0;10
J. Woods;1;(-2);0;0
KICKING;Conv;FG;Punts
T. Hutton;;6-44.8
A. Hale;3-3;2-2
RETURNS;Punt;KO;Int;Fum
B.Johnson;2-22
T.Irby;;;1-56
TACKLES;Solo;Ast.;Total;TFL;Sacks
A. Ogbongbemiga;8;5;13;1;1
T. Sterling;5;4;9;1
M. Rodriguez;3;4;7;1
C. Bundage;3;2;5;3;2
T. Harper;5;-;5
D. Harper;3;2;5;1
C. Holmes;3;1;4
T. Lacy;3;-;3
C. Murray;2;1;3;1.5;1
T. McCalister;2;-;2
J. B-Converse;1;1;2
K. H-Peel;1;1;2
B. Martin;2;-;2
T. Ford;1;1;2;1;1
