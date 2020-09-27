 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
OSU 27, West Virginia 13: How they scored and individual statistics
agate

OSU 27, West Virginia 13: How they scored and individual statistics

{{featured_button_text}}
775568213_200926_WVA-OSU001BB (copy)

Injured starting quarterback Spencer Sanders warmed up Saturday, but did not play against West Virginia. 

 Brian Bahr/Getty Images

STATISTICS

HOW THEY SCORED

West Virginia;0;7;3;3;—;13

Oklahoma State;0;20;0;7;—;27

A: 14,672

Second quarter

OSU: LD Brown 66 run (Alex Hale kick), 13:43

OSU: Tyren Irby 56 fumble recovery (Hale kick), 11:07

OSU: FG, Hale 40, 5:02

W.Va.: Winston Wright 70 pass from Jarret Doege (Evan Stanley kick), 3:48

OSU: FG, Hale 44, :03

Third quarter

W.Va.: FG, Staley 36, :37

Fourth quarter

W.Va.: FG, Staley 30, 9:01

OSU: Chuba Hubbard 23 run (Hale kick), 1:17

TEAMS

;W.Va.;OSU

First downs;22;20

by rushing;7;10

by passing;12;7

by penalty;3;3

Rushing yards;68;203

Passing yards;285;139

Passing;20-37-0;15-22-1

Offensive plays;79;63

Total yards;353;342

Avg. per play;4.5;5.4

Fumbles-Lost;2-1;0-0

Penalties-Yds;12-106;7-65

Punts-Avg.;6-39.8;6-44.8

Punt returns-Yds;1-0;0-0

Kickoff returns-Yds;1-20;2-22

Interceptions-Yds;1-22;0-0

Fumble returns-Yds;0-0;0-0

Possession time;31:58;28:02

3rd downs;6-17;7-14

4th downs;0-1;0-0

Sacks by-Yds;1-4;5-32

West Virginia

RUSHING;No.;Yds;TD;Lg

L. Brown;26;104;0;19

A. Sinkfield;7;11;0;15

TEAM;2;(-9);0;0

J. Doege-7-(38);0;3

PASSING;C-A;Yds;Int;TD

Doege;20;37;285;0;1

RECEIVING;No.;Yds;TD;Lg

W. Wright;4;103;1;70

T. Simmons4;82;0;41

S. James;5;32;0;14

A. Sinkfield;2;32;0;18

B. F-Wheaton;1;13;0;13

L. Brown;2;9;0;6

R. Smith;1;9;0;9

S. Ryan;1;5;0;5

KICKING;Conv;FG;Punts

T. Sumpter;;6-39.8

E. Stanley;1-1;2-2

RETURNS;Punt;KO;Int;Fum

A. Sinkfield;1-0

Wright;1-20

T. Field;;1-22

TACKLES;Solo;Ast.;Total;TFL;Sacks

Fields;2;7;9

A. Addae;6;3;9

T. Smith;6;2;8

S. Mahone;5;2;7

J. C-Semedo;2;3;5

D. Stills;3;1;4

N. Guzman;2;1;3

D. Stills;3;-;3

A. Mesidor;1;2;3

D. Miller;2;-;2

E. Loe,Exree;1;1;2

V. Cowan;1;1;2

N. Fortune;2;-;2

Oklahoma State

RUSHING;No.;Yds;TD;Lg

L Brown,LD;11;103;1;66

C. Hubbard;22;101;1;23

D. Jackson;3;10;0;4

S. Illingworth;4;4;0;3

TEAM;1;(-11);0;0

PASSING;C-A;Yds;Int;TD

Illingworth;15;21;139;1;0

RECEIVING;No.;Yds;TD;Lg

T. Wallace;6;78;0;32

D. Stoner;3;31;0;12

T. Martin;3;19;0;12

B. Johnson;2;13;0;10

J. Woods;1;(-2);0;0

KICKING;Conv;FG;Punts

T. Hutton;;6-44.8

A. Hale;3-3;2-2

RETURNS;Punt;KO;Int;Fum

B.Johnson;2-22

T.Irby;;;1-56

TACKLES;Solo;Ast.;Total;TFL;Sacks

A. Ogbongbemiga;8;5;13;1;1       

T. Sterling;5;4;9;1

M. Rodriguez;3;4;7;1

C. Bundage;3;2;5;3;2

T. Harper;5;-;5

D. Harper;3;2;5;1

C. Holmes;3;1;4

T. Lacy;3;-;3

C. Murray;2;1;3;1.5;1

T. McCalister;2;-;2

J. B-Converse;1;1;2

K. H-Peel;1;1;2

B. Martin;2;-;2

T. Ford;1;1;2;1;1

No. 15 OSU 27, West Virginia. 13: Cowboys win Big 12 opener, improve to 2-0; Get all our coverage here

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News