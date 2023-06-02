STILLWATER --- After a 58-minute rain delay in the third inning, Oral Roberts lefty Caleb Isaacs was called on to take over for ace starter Jacob Hall with a two-run lead.

Isaacs produced the performance the Golden Eagles needed as he pitched 4 1/3 innings and delivered the lead to All-America reliever Cade Denton, who closed out a 6-4 victory over Oklahoma State in the Stillwater Regional's opening round Friday night at O'Brate Stadium.

The 4-seeded Golden Eagles (47-11) extended their winning streak to 19 as they advanced to face 3-seeded Washington (35-18) at 8 p.m. Saturday in the winners' bracket. Top-seeded OSU (41-19) will meet 2-seeded Dallas Baptist (45-15) in an elimination game at 2 p.m.

Isaacs (7-0) inherited a bases-loaded, two-out situation with ORU ahead 2-0.

ORU coach Ryan Folmar hoped to garner three innings out of Isaacs.

“That was a gutsy outing right there,” Folmar said. “He’s been a guy that we’ve relied on in the bullpen a bunch this year, but to come out and knock down 4 1/3 (innings), especially coming out of a rain delay (is big).”

Through the first three frames, OSU put seven runners on base, but couldn't come up with a big hit.

“(Isaacs) did a nice job and we didn’t handle him as well as we needed to or should have,” OSU coach Josh Holliday said. “The guys were ready, but we just didn’t get the base hits that we needed to in those early innings, and credit to him.”

Early offensive success gave the Golden Eagles an early cushion, and a lead they wouldn’t surrender.

Six of eight batters reached base safety for ORU in the top of the third. RBI singles from Justin Quinn and Mac McCroskey plated the game’s initial runs. McCroskey continued his timely hitting in the top of the fifth with a bases-loaded two-RBI single to left field.

The Golden Eagles didn’t stop there. A bases-loaded walk from shortstop Drew Stahl, followed by Jacob Godman's RBI single made it a 5-0 advantage.

One inning later, another timely hit from McCroskey with an RBI single up the middle, capped a 3-for-4, three-RBI night for the redshirt senior shortstop.

“I was just trying to help the team out any way I can,” McCroskey said. “A walk, a hit, whatever I could to get the next guy up and around.”

The Cowboys (41-19) threatened in the fifth inning with a two-run, two-out single from first baseman David Mendham. But timely pitching from Isaacs kept the damage minimal for ORU.

OSU garnered two more runs in the bottom of the eighth – both off solo home runs. This time, Denton brought an end to any hopes of a late rally for the Cowboys.

Denton followed with a 1-2-3 ninth inning to pick up his 13th save.

ORU's Jonah Cox went 2-for-3 with two runs scored as he stretched his hitting streak to 42 games.

With the win, ORU is now 13-3 against the Cowboys in the past 16 meetings, including a 3-0 slate against OSU in 2023.

OSU needs to win four in a row to win the regional. Last week, OSU won four in a row to reach the Big 12 title game after losing the tournament opener.

“We just need to win tomorrow’s game,” Holliday said. “Take one game at a time. You take care of tomorrow’s game and then (we) have plenty of guys that can line up and get ready to go the next day. Play hard, play well, win the game and then you shuffle the deck and go again.”

ORU 6, OSU 4

Oral Roberts;002;031;000;-; 6;13;0

Okla. State;000;020;020;--; 4;10;0

Hall, Isaacs (3), Denton (8) and Godman. McLean, Stebens (5), Root (9) and Adkison. W: Isaacs (7-0). L: McLean (1-2). Save: Denton (13). HR: OSU, Erhard (4), Meola (5). T: 3:02. A: 5,423.

Photos: Oral Roberts defeats Oklahoma State in college baseball, 6-4 Oklahoma State vs. Oral Roberts Oklahoma State vs. Oral Roberts Oklahoma State vs. Oral Roberts Oklahoma State vs. Oral Roberts Oklahoma State vs. Oral Roberts Oklahoma State vs. Oral Roberts Oklahoma State vs. Oral Roberts Oklahoma State vs. Oral Roberts Oklahoma State vs. Oral Roberts Oklahoma State vs. Oral Roberts Oklahoma State vs. Oral Roberts Oklahoma State vs. Oral Roberts Oklahoma State vs. Oral Roberts Oklahoma State vs. Oral Roberts Oklahoma State vs. Oral Roberts Oklahoma State vs. Oral Roberts Oklahoma State vs. Oral Roberts Oklahoma State vs. Oral Roberts Oklahoma State vs. Oral Roberts Oklahoma State vs. Oral Roberts