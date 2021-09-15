Opener vs Texas, late season visits from Baylor and OU highlight OSU women's Big 12 slate

STILLWATER — A Jan. 2 conference opener with Texas, a February visit from Baylor, late season Bedlam and a regular season finale with the Longhorns are among the standout games on Oklahoma State women's basketball's Big 12 slate, released by the conference Wednesday morning.

Big 12 play for the 2021-22 season is set to begin with all 10 teams in action on Sunday Jan. 2, commencing the double round-robin league schedule that ends March 5. The Big 12 women's basketball tournament will be played from March 10-13 at Kansas City's municipal auditorium.

The Cowgirls return in 2021-22 off a 19-9 (13-5 Big 12) finish in 2020-21, when OSU placed third in the Big 12 and reached the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

Jim Littell's Cowgirls are missing top scorers from a year ago in Natasha Mack (19.8 PPG) and Ja'Mee Asberry (17.0 PPG). Among the key returners are third-leading scorer Lauren Fields (8.7 PPG) and contributors Lexy Keys and Taylen Collins.

Following an 11-game non-conference schedule, OSU will kickoff it's 18-game Big 12 slate at home against Texas, which reached the Elite Eight in 2021, before hosting Kansas State on Jan. 5 followed by a two-game road trip featuring visits Texas Tech (Jan. 8) and TCU (Jan. 12).