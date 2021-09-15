Opener vs Texas, late season visits from Baylor and OU highlight OSU women's Big 12 slate

STILLWATER — A Jan. 2 conference opener with Texas, a February visit from Baylor, late season Bedlam and a regular season finale with the Longhorns are among the standout games on Oklahoma State women's basketball's Big 12 slate, released by the conference Wednesday morning.
Big 12 play for the 2021-22 season is set to begin with all 10 teams in action on Sunday Jan. 2, commencing the double round-robin league schedule that ends March 5. The Big 12 women's basketball tournament will be played from March 10-13 at Kansas City's municipal auditorium.
The Cowgirls return in 2021-22 off a 19-9 (13-5 Big 12) finish in 2020-21, when OSU placed third in the Big 12 and reached the second round of the NCAA Tournament.
Jim Littell's Cowgirls are missing top scorers from a year ago in Natasha Mack (19.8 PPG) and Ja'Mee Asberry (17.0 PPG). Among the key returners are third-leading scorer Lauren Fields (8.7 PPG) and contributors Lexy Keys and Taylen Collins.
Following an 11-game non-conference schedule, OSU will kickoff it's 18-game Big 12 slate at home against Texas, which reached the Elite Eight in 2021, before hosting Kansas State on Jan. 5 followed by a two-game road trip featuring visits Texas Tech (Jan. 8) and TCU (Jan. 12).
The Cowgirls travel to Baylor on Jan. 19 following a Jan. 15 home game against Iowa State. The Bears went 25-2 last season, reaching the Elite Eight and closing the season ranked No. 5 in the nation. OSU hosts Baylor on Feb. 23.
A visit to face to Sooners in Norman looms on Jan. 26. The return matchup will take place at Gallagher-Iba Arena on March 2 in the Cowgirls' penultimate game of the regular season ahead of a trip to face the Longhorns on March 5.
OSU's 2021-22 regular season begins Nov. 10 at home against Colorado.
Oklahoma State women's basketball Big 12 schedule:
January 2 - Texas at Oklahoma State
January 5 - K-State at Oklahoma State
January 8 - Oklahoma State at Texas Tech
January 12 - Oklahoma State at TCU
January 15 - Iowa State at Oklahoma State
January 19 - Oklahoma State at Baylor
January 22 - West Virginia at Oklahoma State
January 26 - Oklahoma State at Oklahoma
January 29 - Kansas at Oklahoma State
February 5 - Oklahoma State at Iowa State
February 9 -TCU at Oklahoma State
February 12 - Texas Tech at Oklahoma State
February 16 - Oklahoma State at Kansas
February 19 - Oklahoma State at K-State
February 23 - Baylor at Oklahoma State
February 26 - Oklahoma State at West Virginia
March 2 - Oklahoma at Oklahoma State
March 5 - Oklahoma State at Texas