STILLWATER — With rain streaking down at Boone Pickens Stadium on a cold November afternoon, Oklahoma State couldn’t rush the ball.

Heading into the locker room leading West Virginia by a field goal, OSU was averaging 1.7 yards a carry. The Cowboys’ leading back, Ollie Gordon, tallied only 28 yards.

Adjustments were made. The offensive line shifted around. As the rain picked up in the second half, so did Gordon. In the final two quarters, the true freshman tailback rushed for a touchdown and 108 yards, giving him 136 total on the day — the most by an OSU tailback all season.

“For us to do that in that weather,” Gordon said, “normally teams struggle to run the ball in that weather, fumbles, bad snaps, we overcame that.”

More importantly, that game signified what Gordon was capable of. And after earning his first career start in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl, Gordon appears the likely candidate to earn the starting job for OSU this season after the incumbent, Dominic Richardson, transferred to Baylor.

“I get out here now and just feel like it’s like when you study for a test – you actually study for a test — and you get out there, and you get to the test and you’re like, ‘OK, I know what I’m doing. I’m good,’” Gordon said. “That’s how it feels now.”

The Cowboys are coming off one of their worst rushing seasons in recent memory, averaging only 3.4 yards a carry and 125.6 yards a game, ranking them ninth in the Big 12.

Looking for a solution, OSU upgraded its run blocking schemes this offseason, reverting to more traditional tight end and fullback roles to aid with the new ideology.

The Cowboys also possess a mixture of different running styles. Gordon sees himself as more of a downhill tailback. Jaden Nixon is more of a speed back. And veteran transfer Elijah Collins?

“He’s like the mixture of both of us,” Gordon said. “He can make you miss but also will run you over. With that, I don’t think defenses can really game plan for us if we all have different things.”

Collins’ presence is the more intriguing element of this year’s group. Without Richardson, the Cowboys lost an integral veteran leader within the tailback room.

“It’s the first time really have veteran guys that are 22, 23 years old at a new school and their excitement level is high, because they want to be here,” Gundy said. “They chose to be here. I think he’s a good example of that. He’s always in a good mood.”

There’s also Jackson, who averaged an efficient 4.2 yards a carry in 10 appearances last season.

The depth is nice, and something Gundy often talks about being crucial when it comes to running backs. But Gordon appears the likely option for the majority of the work next season.

He spent the offseason primarily bulking up and currently is listed at 211 pounds, a measurement that seems short compared to his large frame in person.

“There'll be more contact over the next 2-3 weeks than what he's been accustomed to,” Gundy said. “And as he adjusts to the physicality, which he should be fine, he has to do that and he hasn't proven that to us yet. We haven't given him that chance yet.”