Watch Now: One-on-one with new OSU President Dr. Kayse Shrum: Talking Cowboys football, vaccines and return to normalcy

“I think that was really challenging. I can only imagine being a freshman coming to campus. At least those who had previously experienced college life, they knew what it was like and had that friend group. I think that was really challenging for those students to come in and not be able to interact socially the way we normally do. I would encourage them again to, again, get a vaccine. If you don’t do that, wear a mask.

"We all want to have them have the best experience on campus that they possibly can, both in the classroom and outside the classroom and being able to experience those things that we love – homecoming and walk around and all those things that are great. That’s what I really encourage everyone to do. Everybody has a unique health history. Just take that personal responsibility to go visit with your healthcare provider and decide if that’s right for you. As I’ve said, the CDC is encouraging everybody to do that and that’s what we hope happens.”

There’s a new era at OSU with Chad Weiberg in his new position at athletics director. What are your expectations with Chad taking that role?