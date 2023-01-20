'One at a time': Sooners seek to turn Big 12 fortunes starting with Saturday visit from No. 21

NORMAN — What a difference 10 days can make in the Big 12 in 2022-23.

On Jan. 11, Baylor traveled to West Virginia 0-3 in conference play for the first time since 2006, outside the AP Top 25 for the first time in 65 weeks. A week and a half later, the 21st-ranked Bears come to Lloyd Noble Center Saturday seemingly rejuvenated, winners of three straight following a win at Texas Tech Tuesday.

“They went into West Virginia, then had Oklahoma State and Texas Tech, those last two wins were very decisive wins,” Oklahoma coach Porter Moser said Friday. “They’re as hot as anybody.”

The rate of Baylor’s turnaround is a lesson — for the Sooners and the rest of the league — in just how fast things can change in this iteration of the Big 12’s men’s basketball conference.

OU (11-7, 2-4 Big 12) returns home for a matinee with the Bears (13-5, 3-3) three days after the Sooners squandered a six-point halftime lead and allowed 48 second-half points in a 72-56 loss at Oklahoma State Wednesday night.

Now, on the heels of two defeats in three games and the program’s largest loss of the season, Moser and Co. find themselves searching for a rebound performance against a surging Baylor squad led by veteran guards Aaron Flagler and LJ Cryer and freshman standout Keyonte George.

“Offensively, they’re really hard to guard,” Moser said. “They have elite guards who can all shoot. They can all pass. They have a big that’s a rim roller. They run great stuff. They run really good offense.”

Attempting to produce a Baylor-like about-face, OU faces a stiffer challenge.

The Bears turned their fortunes against three Big 12 teams with three league wins between them. The Sooners follow Baylor with a trip to No. 14 TCU Tuesday before next weekend’s visit from No. 4 Alabama in Norman.

“Every game is an opportunity,” Moser said. “This is a big game. They're all big. But man, to get another win and keep moving forward. That's what we're trying to do. One at a time.”

Storylines

Bounce back: For better or worse, the nature of a fiercely competitive Big 12 leaves little time to harp on the previous game before diving into the next.

Guard C.J. Noland doesn’t think that’s such a bad thing.

“There are a lot of opportunities, as y'all know, in the Big 12 to go out and win a big game every night,” Noland said of the turnaround following Wednesday’s 16-point Bedlam defeat. “We just put that game in the bank and move on to the next, as coaches say.”

Moser explained that Thursday was spent Thursday taking accountability for the happenings in Stillwater and also revealed that OU went through a full practice on a day the Sooners normally might have had a day off from full-contact.

Otherwise, the preparation process for Baylor was unchanged, according to Moser.

“We couldn’t spend all day yesterday lamenting on Oklahoma State,” he said Friday. “We had to address what we did wrong, and then we had to move on because you’ve got yesterday and today to prepare for Baylor. That’s what we did.”

Guard talk: Moser said he’s met with starting guards Grant Sherfield and Milos Uzan since the Sooners suffered a fourth-consecutive at Gallagher-Iba Arena.

“To be more vocal,” Moser said of his message in those meetings. “Guys will migrate to that. A lot of teams don’t have their center or their power forwards being their leaders. It’s their guards."

Noland’s contributions: Averaging 3.1 points per game at the time, Noland fell out of the Sooners’ starting lineup in early December. Seven weeks later, the sophomore has found a reestablished role providing OU needed punch off the bench in Big 12 play.

“I just stayed in the gym (after exiting the starting lineup), trying to work out and trying to be my best self,” Noland said. “…I just told myself that I have to work harder and that's what I've been doing.”

“It was just within myself,” he continued.

Since the Sooners’ Dec. 31, 2022, league opener against Texas, Noland is averaging 4.3 points per game on 43.4% shooting from the field and 33.3% shooting from 3-point range in 17.3 minutes per game.

“He’s had his best motor in practice and translates in the game,” Moser said. “His mind is in a great place. He’s coming off the bench feeling good. He’s making better decisions with the ball. He’s shooting it better. Every phase of his game is better now than pre-Christmas. That’s what you want."