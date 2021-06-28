On Thursday, important leadership changes at OSU, TPS and the University of Tulsa

At TPS, Cloud has done a masterful job of hiring coaches, establishing new revenue streams, making the most of every dollar and overseeing a flurry of facilities development throughout the district.

When Cloud was a Will Rogers football athlete during the ’60s, he played home games at the University of Tulsa’s Skelly Stadium. Last year, after more than 80 years of playing home games away from home, the Rogers football program celebrated the completion of an on-campus stadium.

University of Tulsa

Can Brad Carson help drive TU athletics to a better place?

A title adjustment is about to occur at the University of Tulsa. On Thursday, Brad Carson transitions from “President-elect Carson” to “President Carson.”

As TU’s seventh president since 1990, Carson takes over at a complex and challenging time for the Golden Hurricane athletic department.

The Carson appointment was announced in April. Seven months earlier, Rick Dickson interrupted his retirement for a return to TU as the interim athletic director. In February, the “interim” label was stripped from his title. Dickson originally was Tulsa’s athletic director in 1990-94.