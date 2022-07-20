Oklahoma's Eric Gray, OSU's Dominic Richardson named to Doak Walker watch list

Oklahoma’s Eric Gray and Oklahoma State’s Dominic Richardson are two of the 73 FBs running backs named to the preseason watchlist for the 2022 Doak Walker Award released Wednesday morning. The award, first established in 1990, is given annually to the nation’s top running back.

Gray and Richardson were included among seven Big 12 running backs on the list, joined by Texas’ Bijan Robinson and Roschon Johnson, TCU’s Kendre Miller, Kansas’ Devin Neal and Deuce Vaughn of Kansas State.

Gray, the former Tennessee transfer, appeared in all 13 games and carried 78 times for 412 yards (5.3 yards per carry) with two rushing scores in his debut at OU last fall. He capped his 2021 campaign with five catches and a touchdown reception in the Sooners’ 2021 Alamo Bowl win over Oregon.

With three-time 1,000-yard rusher Kennedy Brooks off in the NFL, Gray is expected to lead OU out of the backfield in 2022.

Similar to Gray, Richardson returns for his third season in Stillwater in line to shoulder the load for OSU’s running backs this fall. The power runner from Oklahoma City totaled 79 carries for 373 yards (4.7 yards per carry) and four touchdowns on the ground in 2021, rushing for a season-best 134 yards and two scores against TCU on Nov. 13, 2021.

Ten semifinalists for the 2022 Doak Walker Award will be announced in November before the field is cut down to three finalists later in the month. The winner of the 2022 Doak Walker Award will be announced on Dec. 8.