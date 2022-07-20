Oklahoma's Eric Gray, OSU's Dominic Richardson named to Doak Walker watch list

Oklahoma’s Eric Gray and Oklahoma State’s Dominic Richardson are two of the 73 FBs running backs named to the preseason watchlist for the 2022 Doak Walker Award released Wednesday morning. The award, first established in 1990, is given annually to the nation’s top running back.
Gray and Richardson were included among seven Big 12 running backs on the list, joined by Texas’ Bijan Robinson and Roschon Johnson, TCU’s Kendre Miller, Kansas’ Devin Neal and Deuce Vaughn of Kansas State.
Gray, the former Tennessee transfer, appeared in all 13 games and carried 78 times for 412 yards (5.3 yards per carry) with two rushing scores in his debut at OU last fall. He capped his 2021 campaign with five catches and a touchdown reception in the Sooners’ 2021 Alamo Bowl win over Oregon.
With three-time 1,000-yard rusher Kennedy Brooks off in the NFL, Gray is expected to lead OU out of the backfield in 2022.
Similar to Gray, Richardson returns for his third season in Stillwater in line to shoulder the load for OSU’s running backs this fall. The power runner from Oklahoma City totaled 79 carries for 373 yards (4.7 yards per carry) and four touchdowns on the ground in 2021, rushing for a season-best 134 yards and two scores against TCU on Nov. 13, 2021.
Ten semifinalists for the 2022 Doak Walker Award will be announced in November before the field is cut down to three finalists later in the month. The winner of the 2022 Doak Walker Award will be announced on Dec. 8.
No Sooner or Cowboy has taken home the Doak Walker Award in its 31-year history.
Big 12 Media Days
The Big 12 Championship Trophy during the first day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Big 12 Media Days
The Big 12 Championship Trophy during the first day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Big 12 Media Days
The College Football Playoff National Championship Trophy during the first day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Big 12 Media Days
Kansas offensive lineman Earl Bostick Jr. speaks to media during the first day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Big 12 Media Days
Oklahoma State defensive end Tyler Lay speaks to media during the first day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Big 12 Media Days
Oklahoma State defensive end Brock Martin speaks to media during the first day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Big 12 Media Days
Oklahoma State defensive end Brock Martin speaks to media during the first day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Big 12 Media Days
Oklahoma head coach Mike Gundy speaks to media during the first day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Big 12 Media Days
Oklahoma head coach Mike Gundy speaks to media during the first day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Big 12 Media Days
Kansas State linebacker Daniel Green speaks to media during the first day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Big 12 Media Days
Oklahoma State defensive end Tyler Lay speaks to media during the first day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Big 12 Media Days
Oklahoma State defensive end Brock Martin speaks to media during the first day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Big 12 Media Days
Kansas State defensive tackle Eli Huggins speaks to media during the first day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Big 12 Media Days
Oklahoma head coach Mike Gundy speaks to media during the first day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Big 12 Media Days
West Virginia wide receiver Bryce Ford-Wheaton speaks to media during the first day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Big 12 Media Days
Oklahoma State defensive end Brock Martin speaks to media during the first day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Big 12 Media Days
West Virginia cornerback Charles Woods speaks to media during the first day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Big 12 Media Days
Oklahoma State defensive end Tyler Lay speaks to media during the first day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Big 12 Media Days
Oklahoma head coach Mike Gundy speaks to media during the first day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Big 12 Media Days
West Virginia cornerback Charles Woods speaks to media during the first day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Big 12 Media Days
Oklahoma State defensive end Brock Martin speaks to media during the first day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Big 12 Media Days
Oklahoma State defensive end Brock Martin speaks to media during the first day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Big 12 Media Days
West Virginia wide receiver Bryce Ford-Wheaton speaks to media during the first day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Big 12 Media Days
Kansas offensive lineman Earl Bostick Jr. speaks to media during the first day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Big 12 Media Days
Oklahoma head coach Mike Gundy speaks to media during the first day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Big 12 Media Days
West Virginia offensive lineman Zach Frazier speaks to media during the first day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Big 12 Media Days
Oklahoma State wide receiver Brennan Presley speaks to media during the first day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Big 12 Media Days
Oklahoma State wide receiver Brennan Presley speaks to media during the first day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Big 12 Media Days
Oklahoma State wide receiver Brennan Presley speaks to media during the first day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Big 12 Media Days
West Virginia offensive lineman Zach Frazier speaks to media during the first day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Big 12 Media Days
Oklahoma State wide receiver Brennan Presley speaks to media during the first day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Big 12 Media Days
Oklahoma State wide receiver Brennan Presley speaks to media during the first day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Big 12 Media Days
Oklahoma State wide receiver Brennan Presley speaks to media during the first day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Big 12 Media Days
Kansas State running back Deuce Vaughn speaks to media during the first day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Big 12 Media Days
during the first day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Big 12 Media Days
Kansas State running back Deuce Vaughn speaks to media during the first day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Big 12 Media Days
Oklahoma State wide receiver Brennan Presley speaks to media during the first day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Big 12 Media Days
Kansas State running back Deuce Vaughn speaks to media during the first day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Big 12 Media Days
Baylor Ben Sims speaks to media during the first day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Big 12 Media Days
Kansas State running back Deuce Vaughn speaks to media during the first day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Big 12 Media Days
Kansas State quarterback Adrian Martinez speaks to media during the first day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Big 12 Media Days
West Virginia defensive lineman Dante Stills speaks to media during the first day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Big 12 Media Days
West Virginia defensive lineman Dante Stills speaks to media during the first day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Big 12 Media Days
Kansas safety Kenny Logan speaks to media during the first day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Big 12 Media Days
Kansas safety Kenny Logan speaks to media during the first day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Big 12 Media Days
West Virginia defensive lineman Dante Stills speaks to media during the first day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Big 12 Media Days
West Virginia defensive lineman Dante Stills speaks to media during the first day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Big 12 Media Days
Oklahoma State quarterback Spence Sanders speaks to media during the first day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Big 12 Media Days
Oklahoma State quarterback Spence Sanders speaks to media during the first day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Big 12 Media Days
Oklahoma State quarterback Spence Sanders speaks to media during the first day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Big 12 Media Days
Oklahoma State quarterback Spence Sanders speaks to media during the first day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Big 12 Media Days
Kansas State quarterback Adrian Martinez speaks to media during the first day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Big 12 Media Days
Oklahoma State quarterback Spence Sanders speaks to media during the first day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Big 12 Media Days
Kansas safety Kenny Logan speaks to media during the first day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Big 12 Media Days
Kansas safety Kenny Logan speaks to media during the first day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Big 12 Media Days
Kansas State quarterback Adrian Martinez speaks to media during the first day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Big 12 Media Days
Oklahoma State quarterback Spence Sanders speaks to media during the first day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Big 12 Media Days
Baylor linebacker Dillion Doyle speaks to media during the first day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Big 12 Media Days
Oklahoma State quarterback Spence Sanders speaks to media during the first day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Big 12 Media Days
Oklahoma State quarterback Spence Sanders speaks to media during the first day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Big 12 Media Days
Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy speaks to media during the first day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Big 12 Media Days
Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy speaks to media during the first day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Big 12 Media Days
Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy speaks to media during the first day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Big 12 Media Days
Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy speaks to media during the first day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Big 12 Media Days
Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy speaks to media during the first day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Big 12 Media Days
Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy speaks during the first day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Big 12 Media Days
Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy speaks during the first day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Big 12 Media Days
Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy speaks during the first day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Big 12 Media Days
Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy speaks during the first day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Big 12 Media Days
Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy speaks during the first day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Big 12 Media Days
Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy speaks during the first day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Big 12 Media Days
Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy speaks during the first day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Big 12 Media Days
Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy speaks during the first day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Big 12 Media Days
Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy speaks during the first day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Big 12 Media Days
West Virginia head coach Neal Brown speaks during the first day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Big 12 Media Days
Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman speaks during the first day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Big 12 Media Days
Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman speaks during the first day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Big 12 Media Days
West Virginia head coach Neal Brown speaks during the first day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Big 12 Media Days
Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman speaks during the first day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Big 12 Media Days
West Virginia head coach Neal Brown speaks during the first day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Big 12 Media Days
Kansas head coach Lance Leipold speaks during the first day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Big 12 Media Days
Kansas head coach Lance Leipold speaks during the first day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Big 12 Media Days
Kansas head coach Lance Leipold speaks during the first day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Big 12 Media Days
Kansas head coach Lance Leipold speaks during the first day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Big 12 Media Days
Kansas head coach Lance Leipold speaks during the first day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Big 12 Media Days
Kansas head coach Lance Leipold speaks during the first day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Big 12 Media Days
Kansas head coach Lance Leipold speaks during the first day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Big 12 Media Days
Baylor head coach Dave Aranda speaks during the first day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Big 12 Media Days
Baylor head coach Dave Aranda speaks during the first day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Big 12 Media Days
Baylor head coach Dave Aranda speaks during the first day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Big 12 Media Days
Baylor head coach Dave Aranda speaks during the first day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Big 12 Media Days
Outgoing Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby, left, and Baylor President Linda Livingstone,right, listen as Big 12 In-Coming Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark speaks during the first day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Big 12 Media Days
In-Coming Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark speaks during the first day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Big 12 Media Days
Outgoing Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby, left, and Baylor President Linda Livingstone,right, listen as InComing Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark speaks during the first day of the 2022 Big 12 Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on Wednesday.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Big 12 Media Days
Oklahoma wide receiver Marvin Mims speaks to media during the second day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Thursday, July 14, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Big 12 Media Days
Oklahoma wide receiver Marvin Mims speaks to media during the second day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Thursday, July 14, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Big 12 Media Days
Texas linebacker DeMarvion Overshown speaks to media during the second day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Thursday, July 14, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Big 12 Media Days
Oklahoma wide receiver Marvin Mims speaks to media during the second day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Thursday, July 14, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Big 12 Media Days
Texas linebacker DeMarvion Overshown speaks to media during the second day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Thursday, July 14, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Big 12 Media Days
Texas Tech defensive back Dadrion Taylor-Demerson speaks to media during the second day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Thursday, July 14, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Big 12 Media Days
Oklahoma wide receiver Marvin Mims speaks to media during the second day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Thursday, July 14, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Big 12 Media Days
TCU cornerback Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson speaks to media during the second day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Thursday, July 14, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Big 12 Media Days
TCU cornerback Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson speaks to media during the second day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Thursday, July 14, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Big 12 Media Days
Iowa State linebacker O'Rien Vance speaks to media during the second day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Thursday, July 14, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Big 12 Media Days
Texas Tech linebacker Tyree Wilson speaks to media during the second day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Thursday, July 14, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Big 12 Media Days
Iowa State wide receiver Xavier Hutchison speaks to media during the second day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Thursday, July 14, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Big 12 Media Days
Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel speaks to media during the second day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Thursday, July 14, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Big 12 Media Days
Texas running bak Bijan Robinson speaks to media during the second day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Thursday, July 14, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Big 12 Media Days
Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel speaks to media during the second day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Thursday, July 14, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Big 12 Media Days
Iowa State wide receiver Xavier Hutchison speaks to media during the second day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Thursday, July 14, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Big 12 Media Days
Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel speaks to media during the second day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Thursday, July 14, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Big 12 Media Days
Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel speaks to media during the second day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Thursday, July 14, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Big 12 Media Days
Texas running bak Bijan Robinson speaks to media during the second day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Thursday, July 14, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Big 12 Media Days
Texas running bak Bijan Robinson speaks to media during the second day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Thursday, July 14, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Big 12 Media Days
TCU wide receiver Quentin Johnston speaks to media during the second day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Thursday, July 14, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Big 12 Media Days
Texas running bak Bijan Robinson speaks to media during the second day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Thursday, July 14, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Big 12 Media Days
TCU wide receiver Quentin Johnston speaks to media during the second day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Thursday, July 14, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Big 12 Media Days
Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel speaks to media during the second day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Thursday, July 14, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Big 12 Media Days
Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel speaks to media during the second day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Thursday, July 14, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Big 12 Media Days
Iowa State wide receiver Xavier Hutchison speaks to media during the second day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Thursday, July 14, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Big 12 Media Days
Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian speaks to media during the second day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Thursday, July 14, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Big 12 Media Days
Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian speaks to media during the second day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Thursday, July 14, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Big 12 Media Days
Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian speaks to media during the second day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Thursday, July 14, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Big 12 Media Days
Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian speaks to media during the second day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Thursday, July 14, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Big 12 Media Days
Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian speaks to media during the second day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Thursday, July 14, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Big 12 Media Days
Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian speaks to media during the second day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Thursday, July 14, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Big 12 Media Days
TCU head coach Sonny Dykes speaks to media during the second day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Thursday, July 14, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Big 12 Media Days
TCU head coach Sonny Dykes speaks to media during the second day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Thursday, July 14, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Big 12 Media Days
TCU head coach Sonny Dykes speaks to media during the second day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Thursday, July 14, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Big 12 Media Days
TCU head coach Sonny Dykes speaks to media during the second day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Thursday, July 14, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Big 12 Media Days
TCU head coach Sonny Dykes speaks to media during the second day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Thursday, July 14, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Big 12 Media Days
TCU head coach Sonny Dykes speaks to media during the second day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Thursday, July 14, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Big 12 Media Days
Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell speaks to media during the second day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Thursday, July 14, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Big 12 Media Days
Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell speaks to media during the second day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Thursday, July 14, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Big 12 Media Days
Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell smiles after speaking to media during the second day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Thursday, July 14, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Big 12 Media Days
Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell speaks to media during the second day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Thursday, July 14, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Big 12 Media Days
Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell speaks to media during the second day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Thursday, July 14, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Big 12 Media Days
Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables speaks during the second day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Thursday, July 14, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
071522-tul-spt-emigcolumn venables
Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables speaks to media during the second day of the 2022 Big 12 Media Days on Thursday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Big 12 Media Days
National Football Foundation Chief Operating Officer Matthew Sign speaks during the second day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Thursday, July 14, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Big 12 Media Days
Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables smiles while being asked a question Thursday during the second day of the 2022 Big 12 Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Big 12 Media Days
Texas Tech head coach Joey McGuire speaks during the second day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Thursday, July 14, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Big 12 Media Days
Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables speaks during the second day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Thursday, July 14, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Big 12 Media Days
Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables speaks during the second day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Thursday, July 14, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Big 12 Media Days
Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables speaks to media during the second day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Thursday, July 14, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Big 12 Media Days
Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables speaks during the second day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Thursday, July 14, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Big 12 Media Days
Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables smiles after speaking to media during the second day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Thursday, July 14, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Big 12 Media Days
Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables speaks during the second day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Thursday, July 14, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Big 12 Media Days
Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables gets interviewed by kid reporters during the second day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Thursday, July 14, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Big 12 Media Days
Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables speaks during the second day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Thursday, July 14, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Big 12 Media Days
Texas Tech head coach Joey McGuire speaks during the second day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Thursday, July 14, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Big 12 Media Days
Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables smiles after speaking to media during the second day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Thursday, July 14, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Big 12 Media Days
Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables speaks to media during the second day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Thursday, July 14, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Big 12 Media Days
Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables speaks during the second day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Thursday, July 14, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Big 12 Media Days
Oklahoma Associate Athletic Director Mike Houck talks to head coach Brent Venables during the second day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Thursday, July 14, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Big 12 Media Days
Texas Tech head coach Joey McGuire speaks during the second day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Thursday, July 14, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Big 12 Media Days
Oklahoma Associate Athletic Director Mike Houck talks to head coach Brent Venables during the second day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Thursday, July 14, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Big 12 Media Days
Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables speaks to media during the second day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Thursday, July 14, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Big 12 Media Days
Texas Tech head coach Joey McGuire speaks during the second day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Thursday, July 14, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Big 12 Media Days
National Football Foundation Chief Operating Officer Matthew Sign speaks during the second day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Thursday, July 14, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World