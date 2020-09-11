Oklahoma State's Trace Ford has grown to become what defensive coordinator Jim Knowles thinks is an All-American prospect

“The kid is a physical specimen with unbelievable short-space quickness and a great first step,” Knowles said. “I think he’s a real All-American prospect. He’s got a great future and he’s bigger and stronger and he’s starting to get a little mean out there. He’s playing a lot now, so he’s starting to get a little mean and having a competitive attitude, so the sky is the limit for him.”

The pandemic created challenges for athletes finding ways to train during the offseason, but Ford still managed to bulk up. His listed weight of 248 pounds is 21 pounds heavier than last year. Ford started eating more, making sure to have three or four meals a day. Chicken with rice and broccoli was his go-to meal for lunch and dinner, and the weight room was his sanctuary.

“I was making sure to take every chance I could in the weight room and get bigger and better and faster and stronger,” Ford said. “On the weekends I worked out, so I was just never really giving myself a break, and I think that’s where I got myself here today.”

Ford had a setback after testing positive for COVID-19 this summer. He is in good health now but said he experienced many of the symptoms that come with the virus.