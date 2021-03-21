Oklahoma State's season ends in second round of NCAA Tournament

INDIANAPOLIS — Oklahoma State's entertaining ride ended Sunday night.

The fourth-seeded Cowboys dug out of a 14-point halftime deficit but couldn’t complete the comeback and fell 80-70 to No. 12 Oregon State in the second round of the NCAA Tournament inside Hinkle Fieldhouse.

OSU jumped out to a 9-4 lead to start the game but then looked flat for the remaining 15 minutes of the first half and trailed 44-30 at the break.

The Cowboys picked up the defensive intensity in the second half, which allowed them to get in a rhythm offensively.

The Cowboys chipped away at the Beavers' lead, cutting the deficit to 54-52 with 11:21 left.

Oregon State (19-12) pushed the lead back to 70-61 with 4:04 remaining but the Cowboys kept coming back.

Keylan Boone knocked down a 3-pointer, followed by a Cade Cunningham steal which led to him hitting a 3 to cut the margin to 70-67 with 3:39 left.

The Cowboys (21-9) had a couple of chances to get even closer but missed their next five shots as the Beavers pushed the lead back to 74-67 with 1:20 remaining. Oregon State held on the rest of the way to advance to the Sweet Sixteen.

Ethan Thompson scored a game-high 25 points for Oregon State and former Cowboy Maurice Calloo scored 11 of his 15 points in the first half. Cunningham finished with 24 points, Avery Anderson II scored 16 and Keylan Boone added 13 points for Oklahoma State. ​

