Oklahoma State's season ends in second round of NCAA Tournament
NCAA TOURNAMENT: NO. 12 OREGON STATE 80, NO. 4 OKLAHOMA STATE 70

Oklahoma State's season ends in second round of NCAA Tournament

NCAA Oregon St Oklahoma St Basketball

Oklahoma State's Cade Cunningham (left) shoots as Oregon State's Roman Silva defends him during the second half of the Cowboys' loss in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Sunday in Indianapolis.

 Paul Sancya, AP

INDIANAPOLIS — Oklahoma State's entertaining ride ended Sunday night.

The fourth-seeded Cowboys dug out of a 14-point halftime deficit but couldn’t complete the comeback and fell 80-70 to No. 12 Oregon State in the second round of the NCAA Tournament inside Hinkle Fieldhouse.

OSU jumped out to a 9-4 lead to start the game but then looked flat for the remaining 15 minutes of the first half and trailed 44-30 at the break.

The Cowboys picked up the defensive intensity in the second half, which allowed them to get in a rhythm offensively.

The Cowboys chipped away at the Beavers' lead, cutting the deficit to 54-52 with 11:21 left.

Oregon State (19-12) pushed the lead back to 70-61 with 4:04 remaining but the Cowboys kept coming back.

Keylan Boone knocked down a 3-pointer, followed by a Cade Cunningham steal which led to him hitting a 3 to cut the margin to 70-67 with 3:39 left.

The Cowboys (21-9) had a couple of chances to get even closer but missed their next five shots as the Beavers pushed the lead back to 74-67 with 1:20 remaining. Oregon State held on the rest of the way to advance to the Sweet Sixteen.

Ethan Thompson scored a game-high 25 points for Oregon State and former Cowboy Maurice Calloo scored 11 of his 15 points in the first half. Cunningham finished with 24 points, Avery Anderson II scored 16 and Keylan Boone added 13 points for Oklahoma State. ​

frank.bonner@tulsaworld.com

Sports Writer

I joined the Tulsa World as the Oklahoma State University sports writer in June 2019. I'm an Indiana native who attended graduate school at IUPUI after receiving my bachelor’s degree at Indiana University. Phone: 918-581-8387

