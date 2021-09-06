Oklahoma State's Mike Gundy talks Big 12 expansion, BYU, UFC, Houston and Cincinnati

STILLWATER — Mike Gundy spoke for nearly six minutes on the subject of Big 12 expansion and rumors that the conference plans to extend invitations to four schools during his weekly press conference Monday afternoon.

According to multiple reports, the Big 12 is in the process of finalizing its expansion plan in the wake of Oklahoma and Texas’ impending departures from the league with four schools — BYU UCF, Cincinnati and Houston — expected to submit formal applications to the Big 12 early this week.

Gundy was limited on information Monday. He later said he has a meeting scheduled for Wednesday in which he expects “to get brought up to par,"

“What I will say is this: I like that our president is proactive and aggressive,” Gundy said. “And I like that the conference is trying to come up with different avenues and ways that they can go if something happens — that I like. But I don’t know a lot about it so that’s the best I can give you.”