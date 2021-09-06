Oklahoma State's Mike Gundy talks Big 12 expansion, BYU, UFC, Houston and Cincinnati

STILLWATER — Mike Gundy spoke for nearly six minutes on the subject of Big 12 expansion and rumors that the conference plans to extend invitations to four schools during his weekly press conference Monday afternoon.
According to multiple reports, the Big 12 is in the process of finalizing its expansion plan in the wake of Oklahoma and Texas’ impending departures from the league with four schools — BYU UCF, Cincinnati and Houston — expected to submit formal applications to the Big 12 early this week.
Gundy was limited on information Monday. He later said he has a meeting scheduled for Wednesday in which he expects “to get brought up to par,"
“What I will say is this: I like that our president is proactive and aggressive,” Gundy said. “And I like that the conference is trying to come up with different avenues and ways that they can go if something happens — that I like. But I don’t know a lot about it so that’s the best I can give you.”
Gundy the national prominence BYU has achieved as an independent — “Coast to coast, people see BYU as a Power Five team,” he said. On UCF, he touched on the school’s expansive 71,948 student population and its location in a valuable television market. Gundy referred to Cincinnati as a program that “has grown in popularity in the last few years” with “an extended period of winning.” And in Houston, he sees a program that provides a substantial market, and one that maintains the conference’s count of Texas programs at four.
“I don’t make the decision based on the television money. Somebody else does,” Gundy said. But there’s good candidates.”
Maintaining that strong Texas connection is a matter of importance Gundy hasn’t shied away from in the past, and he spoke to it again Monday in relation to recruiting in the neighboring state. In a shot at former Big 12 foe Nebraska, Gundy said the Cornhuskers’ move to the Big 12 “hurt them”, and encouraged any and all ties the conference can keep in the state of Texas.
With Houston, the Big 12 can at least attempt to fill a Longhorn-sized void in the conference.
“I want the Texas people with us because I think it ties into that television market and I think it ties us into that recruiting base,” Gundy said. “Anybody that’s in here knows that’s pretty important. There’s a lot of people that play football down there and it gives us numbers to recruit to.”