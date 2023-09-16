STILLWATER — At 6 p.m. Saturday evening, a sellout crowd packed the 55,509-seat Boone Pickens Stadium.

Seven years separated the present and the last time Oklahoma State lost a nonconference game. OSU had recorded 19 consecutive nonconference victories dating back to 2016.

By 10 p.m., that streak concluded in OSU’s 33-7 loss to South Alabama.

And while the offensive woes plaguing production over the prior weeks resurfaced as the unit totaled just 70 first-half NET yardage, the defense failed to bail out the stagnancy — something it was able to do through the Cowboys’ first two contests.

The Cowboys (2-1) led 13-7 heading into the fourth quarter of the Cowboys’ Week 1 win over FCS foe Central Arkansas. They won 27-13.

They trailed 15-10 at halftime in a Week 2 road win at Arizona State. In the second half, they shut out the Sun Devil offense, en route to a 27-15 win.

But by halftime Saturday, the general tenacity from the home crowd had dwindled significantly A frenzy of “boos” greeted OSU as it trotted into the tunnel once the first half’s game clocked displayed all zeros.

And the second half was a near-parallel.

The Jaguars (2-1) posted 232 first-half NET yards on OSU’s defense. And by the game’s end, it had recorded 395 – nearly doubling OSU’s 208.

“They had a good plan,” said defensive coordinator Bryan Nardo. “They did a great job. Coach (Major) Applewhite did a great job of knowing what he wanted to do to attack us. He got us in some favorable situations for (his offense).

“They just had a really good plan of attack.”

Gundy stressed the vitality of a fast start in his weekly Monday press conference. And yet, the recurring issues from Weeks 1 and 2 resurfaced; missed tackling, busted coverages in the secondary and difficulty adjusting to the opposition’s game plan.

“I feel like as of right now, I play a big role in that,” said linebacker Collin Oliver. “I have to do a better job of just talking to (the other guys).

“It’s just one of those things where it just has to happen.”

The first botched play came relatively unnoticed. South Alabama quarterback Carter Bradley narrowly missed Caulin Lacy on a slant route that likely would have been a walk-in touchdown had the two connected. Instead, the Cowboy defense – in the moment — recorded a stand, resulting in a 38-yard field goal for the Jaguars.

But on the ensuing drive, the two made up for the aforementioned blemish, on the same route. A slant, which Lacy took 39 yards to the end zone.

Two drives later, with South Alabama leading 16-0, Bradley found Lacy again, burning OSU safety Trey Rucker for a 57-yard strike.

But Lacy wasn’t the lone catalyst in the Jaguars’ offensive eruption.

Running back LaDamian Webb recorded 151 rushing yards on 18 carries for 8.4 YPC, surpassing his 7.3 season average through two games. Webb ran for two touchdowns.

His 5-foot-7 stature matched with his shiftiness and sheer speed has made him a difficult task for opposing defenders throughout his time with the Jaguars, the Cowboys saw the best of it Saturday.

“He’s a short, thick running back,” Oliver said. “We’ve faced plenty of those guys (before). And he was no shortage of great. He did great for (South Alabama). He’s just pretty hard to tackle.”

So, is a third consecutive weekend of a sluggish defensive start a cause for concern?

“No,” Oliver said. “Last year, we were on the bad side of handling adversity. We want to be on the good side this year.

“I believe that we can (fix those slow starts) with the right leadership and the right guys in the locker room. I have no doubt that we’re gonna bounce back from this.”

The new Tulsa World app offers personalized features. Download it today.