Oklahoma State's Chuba Hubbard says his actions always come from a place of caring: 'I’m trying to do my part to make the world a better place'

Gundy apologized for wearing a shirt in support of a network he said he didn’t know had such negative views on the Black Lives Matter movement. He agreed to help facilitate changes within the program, and a Diversity and Inclusion Council was created for OSU athletics shortly after.

Several members of the program, including Hubbard and Gundy, said the Cowboy culture was positively affected by the offseason events. Receiver Tylan Wallace has said it created better relationships between the players and coaches.

“We’ve definitely grown more as a team and just as a program,” Hubbard said. “A lot of that stuff, it happened and some things didn’t happen the way they should have, but in the end I felt that it helped us in the end and we’re heading in the right direction.”

Hubbard has done his best to use his social media platform of more than 32,000 followers for good, but in a post on July 21 about taking a hiatus from social media, Hubbard said, “I have noticed my social media has become a playground for hate. … That’s the last thing I ever wanted to happen!” Hubbard’s only tweet since then was Aug. 10 in support of the “We Want to Play” movement.