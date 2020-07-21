Chuba Hubbard

Oklahoma State's Chuba Hubbard deleted his Twitter after calling for the resignation of District Attorney David Prater . MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World file

Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard’s Twitter was briefly deactivated following the backlash from a series of tweets he posted Monday evening. 

Hubbard called for Oklahoma County District Attorney David Prater to resign claiming Prater “overstepped his position by allowing police brutality and excessive force to continue against demonstrators exercising the First Amendment in Oklahoma City, OK.”

Hubbard received several comments with people disagreeing with him and some of them included statements that were attacking the All-American running back. Hubbard's account was deactivated until he reappeared on Twitter Tuesday afternoon with a statement saying "I have noticed my social media has become a playground for hate.. That's the last thing I wanted to happen!" Hubbard also said people will not be hearing from him on "Twitter or any other socials until further notice." 

Hubbard opened his Twitter statement by saying "I have never incited or promoted violence or hate. All I've done is voice my opinion on issues I feel are not ethical! I love all! Even those that don't see eye to eye with me!" He mentioned that he will continue to play football at the highest level but he will also not stop pushing for what he feels is right. 

Hubbard’s Monday evening tweets were referring to reports that protesters were arrested on Monday after they refused to leave the lobby of Prater’s office once it was time to close.

According to the Oklahoman, seven protesters were arrested for executing a sit-in and refusing to leave a public building that closed at 5 p.m. The Oklahoman reported that protesters were upset with Prater for clearing the Edmond police officers involved in the shooting of a naked Black teenager last year and for filing terrorism charges against some demonstrators.

Hubbard tweeted a series of three tweets that accused Prater of abusing his power and included hashtags of #PraterMustResign, #DropAllCharges, #OKC, #DefundThePolice.

“OK District Attorney David Prater is abusing his power as an elected official to charge demonstrators exercising the First Amendment with terrorism and ONE MILLION dollar bail,” Hubbard wrote in one of his tweets.

Guerin Emig: Crazier OSU replacement opponent... Kansas (yes, again) or North Dakota State?

Big 12 football: Preseason All-Big 12 Football awards, as chosen by media

Frank Bonner II

918-581-8387

frank.bonner@tulsaworld.com

Twitter: Frank_Bonner2