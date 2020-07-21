Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard’s Twitter was briefly deactivated following the backlash from a series of tweets he posted Monday evening.
Hubbard called for Oklahoma County District Attorney David Prater to resign claiming Prater “overstepped his position by allowing police brutality and excessive force to continue against demonstrators exercising the First Amendment in Oklahoma City, OK.”
Hubbard received several comments with people disagreeing with him and some of them included statements that were attacking the All-American running back. Hubbard's account was deactivated until he reappeared on Twitter Tuesday afternoon with a statement saying "I have noticed my social media has become a playground for hate.. That's the last thing I wanted to happen!" Hubbard also said people will not be hearing from him on "Twitter or any other socials until further notice."
Hubbard opened his Twitter statement by saying "I have never incited or promoted violence or hate. All I've done is voice my opinion on issues I feel are not ethical! I love all! Even those that don't see eye to eye with me!" He mentioned that he will continue to play football at the highest level but he will also not stop pushing for what he feels is right.
Hubbard’s Monday evening tweets were referring to reports that protesters were arrested on Monday after they refused to leave the lobby of Prater’s office once it was time to close.
According to the Oklahoman, seven protesters were arrested for executing a sit-in and refusing to leave a public building that closed at 5 p.m. The Oklahoman reported that protesters were upset with Prater for clearing the Edmond police officers involved in the shooting of a naked Black teenager last year and for filing terrorism charges against some demonstrators.
Hubbard tweeted a series of three tweets that accused Prater of abusing his power and included hashtags of #PraterMustResign, #DropAllCharges, #OKC, #DefundThePolice.
“OK District Attorney David Prater is abusing his power as an elected official to charge demonstrators exercising the First Amendment with terrorism and ONE MILLION dollar bail,” Hubbard wrote in one of his tweets.
Guerin Emig: Crazier OSU replacement opponent... Kansas (yes, again) or North Dakota State?
Big 12 football: Preseason All-Big 12 Football awards, as chosen by media
Offensive player of the year: RB Chuba Hubbard, Oklahoma State
Defensive player of the year: DL Darius Stills, West Virginia
Newcomer of the year: QB Spencer Rattler, Oklahoma
Quarterback: Sam Ehlinger, Texas
Running back: Pooka Williams Jr., Kansas
Running back: Chuba Hubbard, Oklahoma State
Fullback: Nick Lenners, Kansas State
Wide receiver: Andrew Parchment, Kansas
Wide receiver: Charleston Rambo, Oklahoma
Wide receiver: Tylan Wallace, Oklahoma State
Tight end: Charlie Kolar, Iowa State
Offensive line: Creed Humphrey, Oklahoma
Offensive line: Adrian Ealy, Oklahoma
Offensive line: Teven Jenkins, Oklahoma State
Offensive line: Samuel Cosmi, Texas
Offensive line: Jack Anderson, Texas Tech
Defensive line: Ronnie Perkins,Oklahoma
Defensive line: JaQuan Bailey, Iowa State
Defensive line: Wyatt Hubert , Kansas State
Defensive line: Eli Howard, Texas Tech
Defensive line: Darius Stills, West Virginia
Kicker: Gabe Brkic, Oklahoma
Returner: Joshua Youngblood, Kansas State
Defensive back: Kolby Harvell-Peel, Oklahoma State
Defensive back: Greg Eisworth, Iowa State
Defensive back: Trevon Moehrig, TCU
Defensive back: D'Shawn Jamison, Texas
Defensive back: Caden Sterns, Texas
Linebacker: Terrel Bernard, Baylor
Linebacker: Garret Wallow, TCU
Linebacker: Joseph Ossai, Texas
Punter: Austin McNamara, Texas Tech
Join a growing group of Oklahomans who believe in supporting local journalism
Frank joined Tulsa World as the Oklahoma State University sports writer in June 2019. He is an Indiana native who attended graduate school at IUPUI after receiving his bachelor’s degree at Indiana University. 918-581-8387