Oklahoma State, women's basketball coach Jim Littell mutually agree to part ways after 11 seasons

STILLWATER — Oklahoma State and women’s basketball coach Jim Littell have mutually agreed to part ways after 11 seasons at the end of the 2021-22 campaign, the school announced Monday afternoon.

Littell’s Cowgirls finished 8-19 during the regular season and are scheduled to face Texas Tech at 5:30 p.m. in the first round of the Big 12 Tournament in Kansas City, Mo.

“I want to thank Coach Littell for everything he has done for our program over the past 17 years, first as associate head coach and these past 11 seasons as our head coach,” OSU athletic director Chad Weiberg said in a statement. “We are greatly appreciative of the leadership and direction he has provided over the years, including shepherding our program through the most difficult circumstances imaginable.

“However, after my discussions with Coach over the past two days, he and I have mutually agreed that it is time for a new direction.”

Littell took over the program in November 2011 after a plane crash killed four including head coach Kurt Budke and assistant coach Miranda Serna at the beginning of the 2011-12 seasons. Littell, 66, led the Cowgirls to a 22-12 record and guided OSU to a women’s NIT title during his first season in charge.

He amassed a record of 203-139 and will leave as the second winningest coach in program history. The Cowgirls reached the NCAA Tournament six times under Littell’s leadership, including OSU’s third ever trip to the Sweet 16 in 2014. He earned Big 12 Coach of the Year honors in 2016 and 2021.

Littell first arrived at OSU as the associate head coach under Budke in 2005. Prior to Stillwater, Littell spent six seasons as the head coach at Seward County Community College.

“We have truly competitive women’s programs here at OSU and our expectation is that we can have consistent success and provide a great experience for our student-athletes in Cowgirl Basketball as well,” Weiberg continued.

Oklahoma State’s press release did not include comment from Littell.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.