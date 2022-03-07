Oklahoma State, women's basketball coach Jim Littell mutually agree to part ways after 11 seasons

Jim Littell amassed a record of 203-139 and will leave as the second winningest coach in program history.
Sue Ogrocki, AP
Oklahoma State coach Jim Littell speaks to his team during a timeout against Stanford during the first half of a college basketball game in the second round of the NCAA women's tournament at the UTSA Convocation Center in San Antonio on Tuesday, March 23, 2021.
STILLWATER — Oklahoma State and women’s basketball coach Jim Littell have mutually agreed to part ways after 11 seasons at the end of the 2021-22 campaign, the school announced Monday afternoon.
Littell’s Cowgirls finished 8-19 during the regular season and are scheduled to face Texas Tech at 5:30 p.m. in the first round of the Big 12 Tournament in Kansas City, Mo.
“I want to thank Coach Littell for everything he has done for our program over the past 17 years, first as associate head coach and these past 11 seasons as our head coach,” OSU athletic director Chad Weiberg said in a statement. “We are greatly appreciative of the leadership and direction he has provided over the years, including shepherding our program through the most difficult circumstances imaginable.
“However, after my discussions with Coach over the past two days, he and I have mutually agreed that it is time for a new direction.”
Littell took over the program in November 2011 after a plane crash killed four including head coach Kurt Budke and assistant coach Miranda Serna at the beginning of the 2011-12 seasons. Littell, 66, led the Cowgirls to a 22-12 record and guided OSU to a women’s NIT title during his first season in charge.
He amassed a record of 203-139 and will leave as the second winningest coach in program history. The Cowgirls reached the NCAA Tournament six times under Littell’s leadership, including OSU’s third ever trip to the Sweet 16 in 2014. He earned Big 12 Coach of the Year honors in 2016 and 2021.
Littell first arrived at OSU as the associate head coach under Budke in 2005. Prior to Stillwater, Littell spent six seasons as the head coach at Seward County Community College.
“We have truly competitive women’s programs here at OSU and our expectation is that we can have consistent success and provide a great experience for our student-athletes in Cowgirl Basketball as well,” Weiberg continued.
Oklahoma State’s press release did not include comment from Littell.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Photos: A look back at basketball coach Jim Littell's career
Baylor Oklahoma St Basketball
Big 12 Media Days Basketball
NCAA Oklahoma St Stanford Basketball
NCAA Oklahoma St Stanford Basketball
WOMEN'S BEDLAM BASKETBALL
OSU vs TEXAS
OSU BKB
Travis Ford and Jim Littell newsok Jan 2016
STR
STR
OSU Basketball Media Day
Cowgirls get at-large bid, will face DePaul
John Klein: This Bedlam game unlike the rest
Before taking the OSU job, Littell had to get one person's blessing
Before taking the OSU job, Littell had to get one person's blessing
Before taking the OSU job, Littell had to get one person's blessing
Jim Littell named Cowgirls head coach
Jim Littell named Cowgirls head coach
Cowgirls play emotional first game since coaches' fatal plane crash
Emotional return to basketball for OSU women
Having stayed in 2008, Littell now leads program
Check out our latest digital-only offer and subscribe now
I cover Oklahoma State athletics for the Tulsa World. I have previously worked for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, Emporia Gazette in Kansas and the Columbia Missourian. I graduated from the University of Missouri in 2020 and am a native of Mamaroneck, NY.
Oklahoma State coach Jim Littell speaks to his team during a timeout against Stanford during the first half of a college basketball game in the second round of the NCAA women's tournament at the UTSA Convocation Center in San Antonio on Tuesday, March 23, 2021.