Oklahoma State vs. West Virginia: Cowboys do enough to win Big 12 opener

First down: Story of the game
Survive and advance
Shane Illingworth completed 15 passes for 139 yards. Chuba Hubbard put the ball on the ground twice. OSU scored 7 points in the second half.
And yet here are the Cowboys, 2-0 on the season and 1-0 in the Big 12 Conference.
They have their defense to thank for both wins, mostly. West Virginia moved the ball decently Saturday, but OSU buckled down and did enough to keep the Mountaineers at bay.
Most obvious was Trace Ford’s strip sack of Jarret Doege, forcing a fumble that defensive end Tyren Irby’s returned 56 yards for a second-quarter touchdown. It was the biggest play of a game that could easily have gone wrong for the Pokes.
Second down: Matchup that mattered
Jim Knowles vs. West Virginia’s offense
OSU’s third-year defensive coordinator spent his first two seasons in Stillwater trying to figure out when to apply pressure to Big 12 offenses that can make you pay for indecision. Knowles, with the help of experienced, confident players, seems to have figured it out.
The Cowboys sacked Doege five times and scored 6 points off Ford’s/Irby’s effort. They also stuck to their coverages and principles and, aside from a couple big gainers off quick slants, did a commendable job of keeping the ball in front of them.
It was a winning combination.
Third down: Game MVP
LD Brown
Eleven carries, 103 yards, a 66-yard touchdown and no fumbles for Hubbard’s understudy. That’s a second straight eye-opening effort from Brown, who is running harder and faster than ever. The Cowboys needed every burst on a day Illingworth subbed for Spencer Sanders at quarterback and Mike Gundy kept it conservative on offense.
It was nice to see an OSU back honor Thurman Thomas on Thomas’ Ring of Honor afternoon. That it was Brown, not Hubbard, who did so was an upset, but the Pokes won’t complain.
Fourth down: What’s next
The schedule says the Cowboys travel to Kansas next Saturday
The Jayhawks didn’t allow fans into Memorial Stadium for their season opener two weeks ago. KU athletic director Jeff Long announced Friday the university is allowing 10,000 spectators to watch the OSU game next weekend.
-- Guerin Emig, Tulsa World
