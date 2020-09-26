Oklahoma State vs. West Virginia: Cowboys do enough to win Big 12 opener

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

First down: Story of the game

Survive and advance

Shane Illingworth completed 15 passes for 139 yards. Chuba Hubbard put the ball on the ground twice. OSU scored 7 points in the second half.

And yet here are the Cowboys, 2-0 on the season and 1-0 in the Big 12 Conference.

They have their defense to thank for both wins, mostly. West Virginia moved the ball decently Saturday, but OSU buckled down and did enough to keep the Mountaineers at bay.

Most obvious was Trace Ford’s strip sack of Jarret Doege, forcing a fumble that defensive end Tyren Irby’s returned 56 yards for a second-quarter touchdown. It was the biggest play of a game that could easily have gone wrong for the Pokes.

Second down: Matchup that mattered

Jim Knowles vs. West Virginia’s offense

OSU’s third-year defensive coordinator spent his first two seasons in Stillwater trying to figure out when to apply pressure to Big 12 offenses that can make you pay for indecision. Knowles, with the help of experienced, confident players, seems to have figured it out.