Oklahoma State vs. Baylor game postponed to Dec. 12

Oklahoma State’s game against Baylor has been postponed to Dec. 12.
Baylor was supposed to host the Cowboys on Saturday but the Big 12 Conference announced Sunday that Baylor was forced to postpone the game because of positive COVID-19 results.
“Upon the recommendation of medical advisors, Baylor is suspending football operations temporarily after multiple positive COVID-19 test results,” the statement said.
The Big 12 Championship game is tentatively scheduled for Dec. 12 19 depending on game results that decide the two teams participating in the championship game. The Cowboys just had an off week last week and will get an additional off week with the postponement.
