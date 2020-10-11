 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Oklahoma State vs. Baylor game postponed to Dec. 12

Oklahoma State vs. Baylor game postponed to Dec. 12

{{featured_button_text}}
OSU football

Oklahoma State's Relijah Sherman (left), Carson Kropp and Johnny Wilson (right) take the field againsty Baylor during a football game in Stillwater, Okla., on Saturday, October 19, 2019. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World

 Matt Barnard

Oklahoma State’s game against Baylor has been postponed to Dec. 12.

Baylor was supposed to host the Cowboys on Saturday but the Big 12 Conference announced Sunday that Baylor was forced to postpone the game because of positive COVID-19 results.

“Upon the recommendation of medical advisors, Baylor is suspending football operations temporarily after multiple positive COVID-19 test results,” the statement said.

The Big 12 Championship game is tentatively scheduled for Dec. 12 19 depending on game results that decide the two teams participating in the championship game. The Cowboys just had an off week last week and will get an additional off week with the postponement.

Frank Bonner II

918-581-8387

frank.bonner@tulsaworld.com

Twitter: Frank_Bonner2

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Writer

I joined the Tulsa World as the Oklahoma State University sports writer in June 2019. I'm an Indiana native who attended graduate school at IUPUI after receiving my bachelor’s degree at Indiana University. Phone: 918-581-8387

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News