Heading into the late session Saturday night at the Big 12 Championships at the BOK Center, Oklahoma State was solid in second place, still within striking distance of leaders Missouri, but that is no longer the case.

After advancing eight wrestlers into the semifinals, the Cowboys went 3-5 in those matches, while also winning their only consolation quarterfinal bout during the session. That leaves them with 102.5 points in the team standings, sitting well back of first-place Missouri with 135 and trailing Iowa State in second with 112 after the first day of competition.

With three finalists and another six still active in consolation brackets, OSU still has plenty of points available to earn during Sunday’s action.

“A long day, tough matches,” said John Smith of Saturday’s action. “We won our share, we lost a few. I didn’t really think outside of maybe one match, that we just didn’t compete well. I thought the rest of them competed well. Lost some close ones.”

Leading the way for Oklahoma State as usual was Daton Fix, who won four individual state championships in high school at Sand Springs and is once again in the Big 12 finals seeking his fourth Big 12 title. He enjoyed an outstanding day, winning his first-round match by pin in just 55 seconds, then claiming an 18-2 technical fall in the quarterfinals and delivering an 11-3 major decision over Missouri’s Connor Brown in the semifinals.

“Nice job, scored a lot of points, picked up the major decision in that match, worked pretty hard,” Smith said of Fix. “Like to see him just move his feet a little bit more, jab fake a little bit more and create a little bit more opportunities for him to score. But definitely good effort, real good.”

The evening session started off on a disappointing note for OSU when Reece Witcraft lost a heartbreaker to Northern Colorado’s Stevo Poulin in the 125-pound semifinal. Witcraft left 4-3 and then 6-5 with under 30 seconds left and appeared to have a takedown and the match won but Poulin was awarded a point for riding time at the final buzzer to tie the match. After a video review denied Witcraft takedown points, they went to overtime, where Poulin got a takedown and won 8-6.

“Close,” Smith said. “Got a little excited about the reversal rather than the point, right? Kind of hung in there too long with the reversal and got caught with the time out. You need a kickout and score your point. Sometimes, just the awareness of where you’re at, when you get into some of those scrambles. And of course, some of those calls I think can go either way and it didn’t seem like it went our way that match.”

Then, after Fix’s victory, OSU’s Carter Young had to medically forfeit after he injured his left knee just 16 seconds into his semifinal bout with No. 1 seed Andrew Allrez of Northern Colorado at 141. Smith confirmed that Young, the 4 seed, isn’t seriously injured, but he wasn’t sure if he would be able to wrestle on Sunday.

“I don’t know,” Smith said of Young’s status for Sunday. “But we’re thankful that we know it’s not real serious. (He wasn’t) quite ready. He’s wrestling a No. 1, this guy comes at you and he takes pot shots and just not ready. One mistake of not being ready can end your season pretty quick. We’ll see how he feels in the morning. We’ll definitely be on the conservative side with him.”

Victor Voinovich then lost a 7-1 decision in the 149-pound semifinal before Kaden Gfeller outlasted Wyoming’s Jacob Wright 5-2 in overtime in the 157 semifinal. But he and Smith were penalized for unsportsmanlike conduct after Gfeller “spiked” his headgear in celebration and OSU had two team points deducted.

Needless to say, Smith did not like that call, which was compounded by the frustration of the officiating in Witcraft’s match. He tried very hard not to criticize the officials.

“Frustrating. I can’t say anything more than that,” Smith said. “Dammit, be consistent. … That’s so cheap. We got silly rules.”

Dustin Plott pinned Air Force’s Sam Wolf in the 174-pound semifinal, but that was followed by semifinal losses by Travis Wittlake at 184 (a 5-3 decision) and Luke Surber (a 12-1 major decision) at 197 and Konner Doucet claiming his heavyweight consolation quarterfinal match by pin.

“Nice job by Doucet with the pin — double-legged takedown, to his back, knew where he was at and got the pin,” Smith said. “He had to fight for it for about 20 seconds, ended up not only taking him down but reacting to the pin. Really nice to see. He told me after the match, ‘It was the first time you’ve been in my corner and I got a pin.’ So I’ll probably be in it tomorrow.”

Meanwhile, the day ended with Oklahoma sitting fourth with 78 points. The Sooners lost all three of their semifinal matches and went 3-3 in their consolation quarterfinal bouts.

OU coach Lou Rosselli took exception to the characterization of his team not having that great a final session, pointing out that many of his wrestlers performed above their seeds, particularly Broken Arrow’s Jared Hill, who was unseeded but advanced to the 157-pound consolation semifinals with a 5-3 win in overtime and Wyatt Henson, who was also unseeded but made the consolation semis at 133 with a 3-1 triumph.

“We expected to do well but if you look at the seeds, Jared wasn’t seeded, he qualified, Henson wasn’t seeded, he qualified,” Rosselli said. “Now, do I think they should win it? Of course I do, that’s why we’re here. I think there’s some good things and some bad things. I think we had some bonus points in some matchups and you can start getting pins in the backside and it keeps you in the game. Do I think we took some hits at the end? Yeah. Was I pleased overall? We had an okay day.”

With six wrestlers still active for Sunday’s consolation brackets, Rosselli knows there are still quite a few points to be won.

“Tomorrow’s a new day, we’re done for today,” Rosselli said late Saturday night. “Tomorrow you can sit around and whine about what happened or you can get up tomorrow and start fighting again, get your weight down and get your mind ready for what you’re trying to do.”

Big 12 Wrestling Championships

At BOK Center

Team Standings after Session II

1. Missouri, 135; 2. Iowa State, 112; 3. Oklahoma State, 102.5; 4. Oklahoma, 78; 5. South Dakota State, 69.5; 6. North Dakota State, 67.5; 7. Air Force, 57.5; 8. Northern Iowa, 57; 9. Northern Colorado, 42; 10. West Virginia, 31.5; 11. Wyoming, 30; 12. Utah Valley, 26; 13. California Baptist, 1

Semifinals

125: Poulin (Northern Colorado) sv-1 Witcraft (Oklahoma State, 8-6; Surtin (Missouri) dec. Prata (Oklahoma), 5-3

133: Fix (Oklahoma State) m.d. Brown (Missouri), 11-3; Redding (Iowa State) dec. Biscoglia (Northern Iowa), 4-1

141: Allrez (Northern Colorado) med. fft. Young (Oklahoma State), 0:15; Hart (Missouri) p. Schwartz (Oklahoma0, 6:09

149: Mauller (Missouri) dec. Voinovich (Oklahoma State), 7-1; Johnson (Iowa State) dec. Realbuto (Northern Iowa), 3-2

157: Franek (North Dakota State) dec. Swenson (South Dakota State), 3-2; Gfeller (Oklahoma State) tb-1 Wright (Wyoming), 5-2

165: Carr (Iowa State) dec. Hall (West Virginia), 3-1; O’Toole (Missouri) dec. Caliendo (North Dakota State), 8-3

174: Mocco (Missouri) dec. Picklo (Oklahoma), 6-5; Plott (Oklahoma State) p. Wolf (Air Force), 2:17

184: Keckeisen (Northern Iowa) dec. Hawks (Missouri), 7-5; Coleman (Iowa State) dec. Wittlake (Oklahoma State), 5-3

197: Sloan (South Dakota State) m.d. Surber (Oklahoma State), 12-1; R. Elam (Missouri) dec. Bastida (Iowa State), 6-0

285: Hendrickson (Air Force) t.f. Nevills (South Dakota State), 5:35, 16-1; Schuyler (Iowa State) dec. Z. Elam (Missouri), 3-2