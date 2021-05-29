 Skip to main content
Oklahoma State throttles West Virginia to advance to Big 12 Tournament semis
BIG 12 BASEBALL TOURNAMENT

Oklahoma State throttles West Virginia to advance to Big 12 Tournament semis

osubig12baseballtournament

Oklahoma State’s Carson McCusker (right) celebrates with Orlando Salinas Jr. after McCusker’s three-run home run during the Cowboys’ 12-2 win against West Virginia at the Big 12 Tournament on Friday in Oklahoma City.

 Alonzo Adams, The Oklahoman

OKLAHOMA CITY — Leave it to Oklahoma State’s veterans.

Junior left-hander Parker Scott threw four strong innings in his second appearance since his injury. Senior outfielder Carson McCusker hit a three-run home run.

Combine that with an offensive explosion, and the Cowboys advanced to the Big 12 Tournament semifinals. They rolled past West Virginia 12-2 in seven innings Friday in Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

OSU (34-16-1) will play the winner of No. 1-seeded Texas and the Mountaineers at 12:30 p.m. Saturday. The Cowboys — who won the last tournament in 2019 — need one victory to advance to Sunday’s title game.

OSU 12, West Virginia 2

WVU 000 200 0 — 2 4 2

OSU 530 020 2 — 12 18 0

Reed, Carr (1), Lowery (4), Gonzalez (7) and McCormick, Ippoloti (6); Scott, Osmond (5) and Hewitt. W: Scott. L: Reed. HR: West Virginia — Brophy; Oklahoma State — McCusker.

