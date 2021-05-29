Oklahoma State throttles West Virginia to advance to Big 12 Tournament semis

OKLAHOMA CITY — Leave it to Oklahoma State’s veterans.
Junior left-hander Parker Scott threw four strong innings in his second appearance since his injury. Senior outfielder Carson McCusker hit a three-run home run.
Combine that with an offensive explosion, and the Cowboys advanced to the Big 12 Tournament semifinals. They rolled past West Virginia 12-2 in seven innings Friday in Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.
OSU (34-16-1) will play the winner of No. 1-seeded Texas and the Mountaineers at 12:30 p.m. Saturday. The Cowboys — who won the last tournament in 2019 — need one victory to advance to Sunday’s title game.
OSU 12, West Virginia 2
WVU 000 200 0 — 2 4 2
OSU 530 020 2 — 12 18 0
Reed, Carr (1), Lowery (4), Gonzalez (7) and McCormick, Ippoloti (6); Scott, Osmond (5) and Hewitt. W: Scott. L: Reed. HR: West Virginia — Brophy; Oklahoma State — McCusker.