Oklahoma State stifled by Shockers zone, falls to Wichita State 60-51

“We see it every day in practice,” Shockers coach Isaac Brown said of Council. “He’s one of the best players in the country when it comes to creating shots off the dribble. And I thought he did a tremendous job.”

Brown said film study of OSU’s Nov. 12 loss led him to throw a rotating diet of zone defenses at the Cowboys, who once again struggled to dissect a non-man defense.

Wichita State missed its first six field goals and OSU jumped to a 10-0 lead powered by an Anderson corner 3-pointer and baskets from Moussa Cisse (four points, five rebounds) and Bryce Thompson (nine points).

Council knocked down the Shockers’ first field goal at the 14:21 mark, and OSU’s lead evaporated when the visitors shifted to zone. The switch triggered a 19-6 Wichita State run that saw the Cowboys make a single basket over a six minute and 37 second stretch as the Shockers grabbed a 19-16 lead.

OSU clawed back to a 25-19 lead with help from back-to-back 3-pointers by Keylan Boone (six points, five rebounds) before a 10-2 Wichita State run sent the Shockers into the half up 31-29, stymieing the Cowboys in zone.

“Coach (Boynton) and them, they put together great game plans for zones,” Likekele said. It’s down to us to execute it. It works. You know, it definitely works.”