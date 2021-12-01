Oklahoma State stifled by Shockers zone, falls to Wichita State 60-51

STILLWATER — Just past the 10-minute mark of the second half Wednesday night, Oklahoma State’s Mattthew-Alexander Moncrieffe finished a driving lay-in and the Cowboys’ lead over Wichita State grew to 45-38.
Then the wheels came off for OSU (6-2) in a 60-51 defeat at Gallagher-Iba Arena.
The Shockers closed the game on a 22-6 run over the final nine minutes and 49 seconds, powered by 12 of Ricky Council IV’s team-high 17 points as the Cowboys recorded only a lone field goal over the same stretch, missing their final nine attempts in a 21-turnover loss.
“The tougher, more resilient team tonight won,” coach Mike Boynton said. “Unfortunately, it wasn’t us.”
Council’s late-scoring surge vaulted Wichita State (6-1) to its third win in its past three visits to Stillwater, while the Cowboys got 12 points from their bench and shot 47.4% from the free-throw line in their second home defeat of the year.
OSU’s Avery Anderson scored a season-best 17 points, but contributed six giveaways to the Cowboys’ highest turnover margin of the season. No other OSU playing scored in double figures.
Isaac Likekele (three points, seven rebounds) held Tyson Etienne to five points, keeping the Shockers guard who torched the Cowboys for 19 last December in check. But Etienne’s quiet night meant opportunities for teammates such as Morris Udeze (13 points) and Council, who tallied nine points in the final six minutes as Wichita State pulled away.
“We see it every day in practice,” Shockers coach Isaac Brown said of Council. “He’s one of the best players in the country when it comes to creating shots off the dribble. And I thought he did a tremendous job.”
Brown said film study of OSU’s Nov. 12 loss led him to throw a rotating diet of zone defenses at the Cowboys, who once again struggled to dissect a non-man defense.
Wichita State missed its first six field goals and OSU jumped to a 10-0 lead powered by an Anderson corner 3-pointer and baskets from Moussa Cisse (four points, five rebounds) and Bryce Thompson (nine points).
Council knocked down the Shockers’ first field goal at the 14:21 mark, and OSU’s lead evaporated when the visitors shifted to zone. The switch triggered a 19-6 Wichita State run that saw the Cowboys make a single basket over a six minute and 37 second stretch as the Shockers grabbed a 19-16 lead.
OSU clawed back to a 25-19 lead with help from back-to-back 3-pointers by Keylan Boone (six points, five rebounds) before a 10-2 Wichita State run sent the Shockers into the half up 31-29, stymieing the Cowboys in zone.
“Coach (Boynton) and them, they put together great game plans for zones,” Likekele said. It’s down to us to execute it. It works. You know, it definitely works.”
Anderson scored the first five points of the second half to hand OSU a 34-31, but the Cowboys didn’t take advantage of the Shockers’ 7:13 scoring drought out of halftime.
Council’s 3-pointer with 9:49 remaining drew Wichita State within four and kickstarted the Shockers late burst. The Cowboys only points over the final six minutes came on a trio of free throws between Likekele and Thompson, and Wichita State closed on a 9-0 run while OSU again stumbled against the zone.
“What I’ve got to continue to do is find the right groupings to play against the zone,” Boynton said. “And tonight, a couple of guys just weren’t there. So we didn’t really have all the options available to us that we normally do.”
WICHITA STATE 60, OSU 51
WICHITA ST. (5-1): Pleasant 0-1 0-0 0, Udeze 6-14 1-1 13, Dennis 2-4 1-3 5, Etienne 2-7 0-0 5, Porter 1-7 1-2 3, Council 7-11 0-1 17, Grant 1-6 0-0 2, Jackson 3-4 3-4 10, Pohto 2-3 0-0 5. Totals 24-57 6-11 60.
OKLAHOMA ST. (6-2): Moncrieffe 2-4 2-4 6, Cisse 2-4 0-1 4, Anderson 6-13 2-4 17, Likekele 1-5 1-4 3, Thompson 3-11 2-2 9, Ke.Boone 2-4 0-0 6, Smith 1-2 0-2 2, Walker 0-2 0-0 0, Ka.Boone 1-1 2-2 4, B.Williams 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 18-48 9-19 51.
Halftime: Wichita St. 31-29. 3-point goals: Wichita St. 6-17 (Council 3-3, Jackson 1-2, Pohto 1-2, Etienne 1-4, Dennis 0-1, Porter 0-2, Grant 0-3), Oklahoma St. 6-21 (Anderson 3-6, Ke.Boone 2-4, Thompson 1-6, Likekele 0-1, Walker 0-2, B.Williams 0-2). Rebounds: Wichita St. 30 (Porter 8), Oklahoma St. 34 (Moncrieffe 10). Assists: Wichita St. 12 (Porter, Council 4), Oklahoma St. 9 (Likekele 3). Total Fouls: Wichita St. 15, Oklahoma St. 14.