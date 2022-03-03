Oklahoma State set for Cowgirl Stadium home opener after weekend sweep in Texas

Record: 10-4

Looking ahead: OSU comes home to a renovated Cowgirl Stadium for the first time this season as winners of its last five ahead of a four-game weekend slate in Stillwater.

The Cowgirls, ranked ninth in this week’s D1Softball.com Top 25, open with a Friday doubleheader against Stanford (15-2) with start times set for 2:30 and 5 p.m. OSU returns to the field for a pair on Sunday, beginning with DePaul (5-8) at 10 a.m. followed by Minnesota (9-6) at 3 p.m.

The Cowgirls host Minnesota again at 3 p.m. Wednesday.

Looking back: OSU swept the Texas A&M-hosted Reveille Classic last weekend.

The Cowgirls took two wins off Tennessee State and handed the host Aggies their first two losses of the year as each of OSU’s top three starting pitchers — Kelly Maxwell, Miranda Elish and Morgan Day — collected wins in the circle.

Notable: Maxwell (5-0) fanned a career-high 13 batters in last Friday’s 1-0 win over Texas A&M. The redshirt junior’s 67 strikeouts in 2022 lead all Big 12 pitchers. … Elish (3-3) struck out 11, walked five and allowed one earned run over seven innings to fuel Sunday’s 2-1 win over the Aggies in her strongest performance of the season. … Shortstop Kiley Naomi went 4-for-12 at the plate, walked four times, scored four runs and drove in three more across four games last weekend.

— Eli Lederman Tulsa World

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.