Chuba Hubbard

Oklahoma State's Chuba Hubbard deleted his Twitter after calling for the resignation of District Attorney David Prater . MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World file

Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard’s Twitter has been deactivated following backlash from a series of tweets he posted Monday evening.

Hubbard called for Oklahoma County District Attorney David Prater to resign claiming Prater “overstepped his position by allowing police brutality and excessive force to continue against demonstrators exercising the First Amendment in Oklahoma City, OK.”

Hubbard’s tweets were referring to reports that protesters were arrested on Monday after they refused to leave the lobby of Prater’s office once it was time to close.

According to the Oklahoman, seven protesters were arrested for executing a sit-in and refusing to leave a public building that closed at 5 p.m. The Oklahoman reported that protesters were upset with Prater for clearing the Edmond police officers involved in the shooting of a naked Black teenager last year and for filing terrorism charges against some demonstrators.

Hubbard tweeted a series of three tweets that accused Prater of abusing his power and included hashtags of #PraterMustResign, #DropAllCharges, #OKC, #DefundThePolice.

“OK District Attorney David Prater is abusing his power as an elected official to charge demonstrators exercising the First Amendment with terrorism and ONE MILLION dollar bail,” Hubbard wrote in one of his tweets.

Hubbard received several comments with people disagreeing with him and some of them included statements that were attacking the All-American running back. Hubbard’s Twitter page no longer exists. The Tulsa World was informed by OSU that it currently does not have any information regarding Hubbard’s Twitter page being deleted.

