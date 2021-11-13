Oklahoma State rolls over TCU, 63-17

STILLWATER — Oklahoma State improved to 9-1 behind three first-half touchdowns from running back Jaylen Warren, a trio of scores that fueled the 10th-ranked Cowboys in a 63-17 victory over the Horned Frogs on Saturday night at Boone Pickens Stadium.
Warren finished with 117 yards and upped his touchdown count for the season to 10. Dominic Richardson and Dezmon Jackson each added a pair of second-half rushing scores, and Spencer Sanders tossed his 14th touchdown pass of the season.
The win pulls OSU (9-1, 6-1 Big 12) level with Oklahoma at the top of the Big 12 standings following the Sooners’ 27-14 defeat at Baylor on Saturday.
While the Cowboys held TCU (4-6, 2-5) to 162 first-half yards and Griffin Kell’s 44-yard field goal, Warren thrashed the Horned Frogs for 103 first-half yards. He opened the scoring with a 1-yard touchdown with 5:01 left in the first quarter, then added a pair of second-quarter scores to vault OSU to a 21-3 lead.
Freshman Blaine Green hauled in a 46-yard touchdown reception — the first of his career — 1:42 before halftime, extending OSU’s advantage to 28-3 at the break. TCU gained no yards from its first two possessions after halftime, and the Cowboys lead ballooned to 35-3 on Dezmon Jackson’s third-quarter rushing score, his first of the season.
Dominic Richardson, the former TCU signee, ran for 58 yards on OSU’s second possession after halftime and ended the 10-play, 78-yard scoring drive with his second rushing touchdown of the season, which expanded the Cowboys’ lead to 42-3 with 3:10 remaining in the third quarter.
OSU’s lead grew to 49-3 on Jackson’s second rushing score of the night with 13:27 remaining. OSU gave up its first touchdown since Oct. 23 on Emari Demercado’s 13-yard scoring run with 12:37 to play.
Redshirt senior Ethan Bullock replaced Sanders in the fourth quarter, and his botched handoff to Richardson resulted in a touchdown recovery by TCU’s Colt Ellison that cut the Cowboys’ lead to 49-17.
Richardson ran in his second touchdown on the ensuing possession, and OSU led 63-17 after freshman Jaden Nixon ran 63 yards for the first touchdown of his career.
OSU travels to Texas Tech in Week 12. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. on Fox.