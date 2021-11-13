Oklahoma State rolls over TCU, 63-17

STILLWATER — Oklahoma State improved to 9-1 behind three first-half touchdowns from running back Jaylen Warren, a trio of scores that fueled the 10th-ranked Cowboys in a 63-17 victory over the Horned Frogs on Saturday night at Boone Pickens Stadium.

Warren finished with 117 yards and upped his touchdown count for the season to 10. Dominic Richardson and Dezmon Jackson each added a pair of second-half rushing scores, and Spencer Sanders tossed his 14th touchdown pass of the season.

The win pulls OSU (9-1, 6-1 Big 12) level with Oklahoma at the top of the Big 12 standings following the Sooners’ 27-14 defeat at Baylor on Saturday.

While the Cowboys held TCU (4-6, 2-5) to 162 first-half yards and Griffin Kell’s 44-yard field goal, Warren thrashed the Horned Frogs for 103 first-half yards. He opened the scoring with a 1-yard touchdown with 5:01 left in the first quarter, then added a pair of second-quarter scores to vault OSU to a 21-3 lead.

Freshman Blaine Green hauled in a 46-yard touchdown reception — the first of his career — 1:42 before halftime, extending OSU’s advantage to 28-3 at the break. TCU gained no yards from its first two possessions after halftime, and the Cowboys lead ballooned to 35-3 on Dezmon Jackson’s third-quarter rushing score, his first of the season.