STILLWATER — Don’t panic, the early signing period is still seven months away.

But with the month of June swiftly approaching, official visits will start and with it comes the always unpredictable chaos of collegiate recruiting. Currently, Oklahoma State has secured seven commitments for its 2024 class, slotting in at No. 29 on 247Sports’ recruitment rankings.

That number will be in flux through the end of the year, as more players commit — and possibly flip — throughout their senior year of high school. Players have come from the usual recruiting areas for the Cowboys, with four players from Texas and three from Oklahoma verbally committing.

Before recruitment speed picks up, here’s where the upcoming OSU group is at.

Defense

The only position group with multiple commits is defensive back, with OSU securing two verbal commitments in the early stages of the cycle.

They come in the form of three-star cornerback Willie Nelson (Longview, Texas) and safety Landyn Cleveland (Mansfield, Texas).

Cleveland is the most recent addition to the 2024 class, announcing his commitment on April 23 after it was initially expected to last well into the summer. The 6-foot, 185-pound prospect is the highest rated commit in OSU’s class and drew interest from numerous Power Five schools.

Over the last two seasons, Cleveland recorded consecutive 100-plus tackles each year and five interceptions, entering his senior year as a top 100 prospect in Texas.

As for Nelson, he was the first defensive commitment in the class, announcing back in February his plans to join OSU's team. After passing on offers from Colorado, Oklahoma and others, the 5-foot-10 corner opted for the Cowboys.

Beyond that, there’s linebacker Jaylen Boardley (Texarkana, Texas) an intriguing prospect that many other area Power Five schools recruited heavily. There’s also defensive end Will Smith (Choctaw), the only in-state commit on the defensive side of the ball.

Offense

Meanwhile on offense, the Cowboys have remaining mostly in-state up to this point.

Outside of offensive lineman Caleb Hackleman (Texarkana, Texas) the only others are Oklahoma products who committed early in the year.

Running back Rodney Fields (Oklahoma City) and tight end Josh Ford (Stillwater) were the first two commitments in the class.

Out of Southeast High School, Fields posted a strong junior season, amassing 1,147 rushing yards and 17 touchdowns. Paired with 480 receiving yards and five touchdowns and the 187-pound rusher proved to be a versatile option for OSU.

What’s next?

The Cowboys are still searching for a four-star prospect in this class, something they went without in the 2023 cycle. OSU has offers out on numerous players currently, and the current list of verbal commits is expected to grow leading up to next season.

Here’s a taste of some offers OSU has put out recently:

Ahkhari Johnson, wide receiver

Also out of Pleasant Grove High School like Boardley, Johnson is listed as a 5-11, 175-pound athlete.

Malik Esquerra, safety

A three-star out of Killeen, Texas, Esquerra is a 6-foot-3 listed as the No. 62 safety in the 2024 class. He holds offers from Texas Tech, Nebraska and Vanderbilt.

Damani Maxson, safety

At 6-foot, 180 pounds, Maxson is heavily recruited by Big 12 schools like OSU, Kansas, Houston, Oklahoma as well as Arizona State. The four-star is rated the No. 67 player in Texas.

Tre Griffiths, wide receiver

Another Texas prospect, the 6-foot-3 Griffiths caught 32 passes for 865 yards and seven touchdowns last season.