Oklahoma State pulls away from Liberty, 69-60

INDIANAPOLIS – Oklahoma State captured its first NCAA Tournament victory in 12 years following Friday’s 69-60 victory over Liberty.

The fourth-seeded Cowboys had a difficult time shaking the pesky opponent, but made key plays down the stretch to earn the win inside the Indiana Farmers Coliseum.

Avery Anderson scored 21 points to lead OSU. Cade Cunningham had 15 and Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe ended with 10. Liberty was paced by Elijah Cuffee’s 16 points.

OSU (20-9) advances to a Sunday second-round game against No. 12 Oregon State. The Beavers upset Tennessee 70-56 earlier on Friday.

The Cowboys used an 8-0 run midway through the second half to break a 39-all tie. Oklahoma State would not trail the rest of the way.

Liberty (23-6) saw its 12-game winning streak snapped. The Flames led 30-27 at halftime. Cunningham only had one point at intermission after picking up two first-half fouls and missing the final six minutes before the break.

OSU had gone one-and-done in five consecutive NCAA Tournaments. The Cowboys’ last victory was a first-round triumph over Tennessee in 2009.

