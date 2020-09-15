Oklahoma State prepared to generate its own enthusiasm with limited crowds on game day

Running on the field to be greeted by a sea of orange in the stands of Boone Pickens Stadium is a ritual Oklahoma State players have appreciated for a long time.
The stadium holds a maxium capacity of 55,509 fans, and the Cowboys never played in front of a home crowd of less than 52,800 last season. Oklahoma State opens the 2020 season at home against Tulsa at 11 a.m. Saturday, but the sea of orange will look more like a pond.
In an attempt to create a safer environment because of the COVID-19 virus, OSU will not allow more than 25% capacity at home games. Coach Mike Gundy said players are going to have to rely on the enthusiasm from their teammates and coaches on game day.
“I don’t think there is any question that teams use a home-field advantage to play to the crowd and we’re not going to have that this fall,” Gundy said. “Hopefully they can self-start to motivate themselves throughout the game.”
A 25% crowd is about 14,000 fans, and although that isn’t anywhere near what OSU players are used to, running back Chuba Hubbard is grateful for the fans who will be there Saturday.
“I know with the fans that will be there it will still be a great atmosphere,” Hubbard said. “Obviously, we wish we could have everybody there but we can’t control all that. We’ve got to make sure everybody is safe and everything. We’ll still be fine. We can still play and that’s all that matters.”
Limiting the number of fans in stadiums across the country isn’t a major shock considering the circumstances of the virus. Safety Tre Sterling wasn’t too happy about the limited capacity when he first heard the news, but said it wasn’t as bad as he thought once he saw the seats.
Home-field advantage has its biggest impact for defenses that use the crowd noise to create more chaos for opposing offenses. Sterling said they’ve been trying to practice generating their own noise and excitement during practices.
“I still think there will be enough noise and stuff to create that type of environment that the defense wants,” Sterling said. “But if it’s not there we just have to try and create it for ourselves. We’ve been trying to do that during practice and stuff like that. We’ve been practicing for it I guess you could say. We just anticipated this so we do it during practice all the time during scrimmages when no one is in the stands so that 13,000 will help.”
The limited number of fans will be an adjustment for everybody, but OSU still expects to play with the same energy. When asked if the reduced fan capacity will impact his game-day experience, linebacker Calvin Bundage said ,“no, I’ve got business to handle.”
The Cowboys defense handled business with a second-half shutout to help win 40-21 at Tulsa last year. OSU will try for its eighth consecutive win against the Golden Hurricane on Saturday.
