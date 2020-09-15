Oklahoma State prepared to generate its own enthusiasm with limited crowds on game day

Running on the field to be greeted by a sea of orange in the stands of Boone Pickens Stadium is a ritual Oklahoma State players have appreciated for a long time.

The stadium holds a maxium capacity of 55,509 fans, and the Cowboys never played in front of a home crowd of less than 52,800 last season. Oklahoma State opens the 2020 season at home against Tulsa at 11 a.m. Saturday, but the sea of orange will look more like a pond.

In an attempt to create a safer environment because of the COVID-19 virus, OSU will not allow more than 25% capacity at home games. Coach Mike Gundy said players are going to have to rely on the enthusiasm from their teammates and coaches on game day.

“I don’t think there is any question that teams use a home-field advantage to play to the crowd and we’re not going to have that this fall,” Gundy said. “Hopefully they can self-start to motivate themselves throughout the game.”

A 25% crowd is about 14,000 fans, and although that isn’t anywhere near what OSU players are used to, running back Chuba Hubbard is grateful for the fans who will be there Saturday.