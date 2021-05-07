Oklahoma State outslugs No. 1 Oklahoma in Bedlam softball opener

STILLWATER — Oklahoma State shortstop Kiley Naomi pumped her fist, holding the bright yellow ball, and screamed, “Let’s go!”

But Naomi was the one who had everyone in orange screaming the loudest during the No. 9/7 Cowgirls’ 6-4 upset of No. 1 Oklahoma on Friday night — OSU’s first win over the rival Sooners in the past 25 meetings.

OSU coach Kenny Gajewski said he felt something special coming as the week went on.

“It’s brewing here, and it’s been like that,” Gajewski said of the atmosphere around his team coming off last week’s sweep of Texas. “Our fans were just incredible. I felt it all day. I could see people driving around here and people doing stuff. I was like, ‘It’s about to be epic.’”

Oklahoma State 6, Oklahoma 4

OU;022;000;0;—;4;5;0

OSU;014;010;X;—;6;6;0

Juarez, May (3) and Hansen; Eberle and Wright. W: Eberle, 19-1. L: Juarez, 15-1. HR: Alo, Coleman; Naomi, Factor, Busby.