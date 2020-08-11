Oklahoma State offensive lineman Jacob Farrell announced Tuesday evening that he has entered the transfer portal.
The 6-6, 313-pound redshirt sophomore out of Sulphur High School redshirted in 2018 and appeared in two games for OSU last season.
"I would like to thank everyone at Oklahoma State for everything they have done for me in my two years there!," Farrell said in a Twitter post. "To the best fans, coaches, and teammates, I will forever be grateful for all memories I made, and relationships that will last a lifetime."
The Cowboys finished the 2019 season with an 8-5 record and the OSU offensive line paved way for All-American running back Chuba Hubbard to lead the nation with 2,094 rushing yards.