Oklahoma State offensive lineman Bryce Bray announced he is entering the transfer portal.
The 6-4, 310-pound redshirt sophomore and Bixby High graduate played in all 13 games last season and started in 10 of them. He was expected to be a starter for the 2020 season. His announcement comes days after redshirt sophomore Jacob Farrell announced he was entering the portal. The Tulsa World confirmed with Oklahoma State that both athletes were "dismissed for violating team rules."
“I would like to thank everyone in the Cowboy family,” Bray said in his Twitter post. “From the coaches to the academic staff, everyone has helped me grow and become a better man. It has been a great ride getting to be a part of the family. Next I would like to say thank you to all the friends and family I made in and out of the program. Oklahoma State will always be a home for me.”
OSU finished last season with an 8-5 record and the OSU offensive helped All-American running back Chuba Hubbard rush for 2,094 yards to lead the country. The Cowboys need to look for another starter to take Bray’s place.
Big 12 releases revised 10-game football schedules
2020 Big 12 Football Media Preseason Poll
1. Oklahoma Sooners
2. Oklahoma State Cowboys
3. Texas Longhorns
4. Iowa State Cyclones
5. Baylor Bears
6. TCU Horned Frogs
7. Kansas State Wildcats
8. West Virginia Mountaineers
9. Texas Tech Red Raiders
10. Kansas Jayhawks
