TEMPE, Ariz. — When Oklahoma State returned to the locker room at halftime, the rushing attack averaged zero yards per carry.

On 12 attempts, the Cowboys’ net rushing yardage was zero.

Running back Elijah Collins carried four times for 12 yards. Quarterbacks Alan Bowman and Gunnar Gundy each took sacks, nullifying the positive yardage from others.

Out of the half, Ollie Gordon churned out several big plays. He broke a 31-yard rush, followed by runs of nine and five yards, to set the Cowboys up for a touchdown, taking their first lead of the game in the third quarter.

"We changed concepts a little bit," OSU coach Mike Gundy said. "We went from a little bit of an outside zone to more of an inside zone."

By the end of the game, all 113 of OSU's rushing yards came in the second half during the Cowboys' 27-15 win against Arizona State at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe.

Gordon powered most. Jaden Nixon broke a 38-yard rush off late in the game, too. But for the second straight game this season, the Cowboys' rushing attack focused on rotating players. Gordon led with nine carries. Elijah Collins took eight. Nixon had seven.

"I feel very fresh," Gordon said. "We get like three, four plays to go hard, and then the next one comes in and then we're able to go to the sideline, get some water and rejuvenate."

‘Freakshow’

As they warmed up for Saturday's game, OSU receivers De'Zhaun Stribling and Brennan Presley wore black hoodies with "Oklahoma State Freakshow" printed across the front.

"Rashod Owens came up with that idea," Presley said. "You have to wear the numbers on your shirt, so he just thought it would be a cool thing. He ordered the hoodies and made them."

Two games into the season, Stribling and Presley have been the stars in OSU's receiving corps. Against ASU, Presley and Stribling accounted for half of the Cowboys' receptions, combining to record 89 yards and both touchdowns.

"A simple slant route," Stribling said of his touchdown in the third quarter. "Find a way to get open, find a way to catch the ball. That's just what we do at this point."

Heat wasn’t a factor

The temperature at kickoff in Tempe floated around 104 degrees, with the sun starting to set by the time the first quarter rolled around.

“It actually felt a little bit good,” said linebacker Nickolas Martin. “It felt better than last game. It was just dry heat…weather’s never a factor with us.”

That 104-degree heat was tied for the third-highest temperature at Mountain America Stadium, all-time.

"The weather felt good," Gordon said. "Coach Gundy always says, there's nothing we can do about the weather, so every weather feels good."

Numbers game

Career mark: Facing the ASU student section, waving yellow pom-poms at him, Alex Hale drilled a 52-yard field goal in the second quarter, setting a career-high in the process. Hale would miss a 49-yard attempt a quarter later.

Freshman numbers: ASU's true freshman quarterback Jaden Rashada completed 55% of his passes against the Cowboys secondary. Rashada threw for 167 yards, more than any OSU quarterback on Saturday.