Oklahoma State No. 18 in initial College Football Playoff rankings

Oklahoma State vs Texas (copy)

Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy's Cowboys are ranked No. 18 in the first College Football Playoff rankings of the season.

 Ian Maule, Tulsa World

Oklahoma State was at No. 18 in the first edition of the College Football Playoff rankings released Tuesday night.

The Cowboys have been included in 18 consecutive CFP rankings dating to Nov. 5, 2019, and have been ranked in seven of the past eight seasons.

OSU (6-2, 3-2) is one of four Big 12 teams in the initial poll, with TCU being the highest-ranked at No. 7. Kansas State landed at No. 13, and Texas is No. 24.

The College Football Playoff rankings will be announced every Tuesday until the selection show Dec. 4, following the conference championship games.

